Which teams are in the 2023 California Classic?

The NBA offseason is in full swing now that the NBA draft is done and free agency has commenced. It also means Summer League is set to begin.

Summer League serves a variety of purposes. For the rookies, it’s a chance for them to get their first taste of NBA action. There are a number of young players who are out there trying to get some extra reps or even prove they can stick with a team in the league. There are also fringe roster guys who can earn a two-way deal by playing hard and playing above expectations.

There are three summer league events. The California Classic will take place in Sacramento from July 3-5. There is the Salt Lake City Summer League, which takes place from July 3-6, and the main Las Vegas Summer League, which runs from July 7-17 and features all 32 teams.

California Classic 2023 Teams

The California Classic will feature the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, and the San Antonio Spurs. For fans looking to see No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, it has been announced that he will not play in the California Classic. However, No. 2 pick Brandon Miller should be in action for the Hornets.