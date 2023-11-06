 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA power rankings: Celtics remain unbeaten, Warriors rise and Grizzlies are in a funk

Here’s Chinmay Vaidya’s updated power rankings after the second week of the 2023-24 season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics
Kristaps Porzingis of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden on November 01, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
We are two weeks into the 2023-24 NBA season and only one team remains undefeated. The Boston Celtics, who once again swung big in the offseason in pursuit of their 18th title, have displayed tremendous efficiency on both ends of the floor in their 5-0 start. Kristaps Porzingis has maintained his production from last season, and the Celtics have the best offense in the league at the moment. Boston has overtaken the Denver Nuggets at the top of the rankings.

Another team on the rise is the Golden State Warriors. We know about Golden State’s championship mettle, but how would the aging core integrate longtime rival Chris Paul in the rotation? Despite some shaky shooting performances, the Warriors appear to be back to their usual selves. The Los Angeles Clippers are another team to watch after finally acquiring James Harden. Harden is set to make his debut Monday and will join three prominent teammates who are from LA hoping to take this franchise to the promised land.

On the flip side, the Milwaukee Bucks are still attempting to sort out some stuff. Damian Lillard was awesome in the team’s debut but struggled in the last two games. Khris Middleton is still working back from knee surgery. The depth pieces for Milwaukee will need to step up as well. The Bucks are still title contenders, but surprising losses to the Hawks and Raptors show there’s still some work to be done.

The Grizzlies are in a completely different circle of hell. Memphis, who has navigated life without Ja Morant before, looks totally lost without its star point guard. Marcus Smart hasn’t filled that void, and clearly some of the young talent wasn’t ready to step into a bigger role with the departure of Dillon Brooks. There’s also a huge void in the middle, with the Grizzlies down nearly their entire frontcourt rotation due to injuries. Morant will eventually be back, but will this team have a competitive record by then?

Here’s a look at the full power rankings after the second week.

NBA Power Rankings after Week 2

Team Rank Previous Rank
Boston Celtics 1 2
Denver Nuggets 2 1
Golden State Warriors 3 6
Los Angeles Clippers 4 8
Dallas Mavericks 5 5
Phoenix Suns 6 4
Milwaukee Bucks 7 3
Philadelphia 76ers 8 11
New Orleans Pelicans 9 10
Los Angeles Lakers 10 7
Sacramento Kings 11 9
Cleveland Cavaliers 12 13
Atlanta Hawks 13 16
New York Knicks 14 12
Minnesota Timberwolves 15 15
Miami Heat 16 14
Orlando Magic 17 18
Toronto Raptors 18 21
Brooklyn Nets 19 24
Chicago Bulls 20 25
Oklahoma City Thunder 21 17
Indiana Pacers 22 19
Detroit Pistons 23 22
San Antonio Spurs 24 23
Charlotte Hornets 25 26
Memphis Grizzlies 26 20
Utah Jazz 27 27
Houston Rockets 28 30
Portland Trail Blazers 29 29
Washington Wizards 30 28

