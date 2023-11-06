NBA power rankings: Celtics remain unbeaten, Warriors rise and Grizzlies are in a funk

We are two weeks into the 2023-24 NBA season and only one team remains undefeated. The Boston Celtics, who once again swung big in the offseason in pursuit of their 18th title, have displayed tremendous efficiency on both ends of the floor in their 5-0 start. Kristaps Porzingis has maintained his production from last season, and the Celtics have the best offense in the league at the moment. Boston has overtaken the Denver Nuggets at the top of the rankings.

Another team on the rise is the Golden State Warriors. We know about Golden State’s championship mettle, but how would the aging core integrate longtime rival Chris Paul in the rotation? Despite some shaky shooting performances, the Warriors appear to be back to their usual selves. The Los Angeles Clippers are another team to watch after finally acquiring James Harden. Harden is set to make his debut Monday and will join three prominent teammates who are from LA hoping to take this franchise to the promised land.

On the flip side, the Milwaukee Bucks are still attempting to sort out some stuff. Damian Lillard was awesome in the team’s debut but struggled in the last two games. Khris Middleton is still working back from knee surgery. The depth pieces for Milwaukee will need to step up as well. The Bucks are still title contenders, but surprising losses to the Hawks and Raptors show there’s still some work to be done.

The Grizzlies are in a completely different circle of hell. Memphis, who has navigated life without Ja Morant before, looks totally lost without its star point guard. Marcus Smart hasn’t filled that void, and clearly some of the young talent wasn’t ready to step into a bigger role with the departure of Dillon Brooks. There’s also a huge void in the middle, with the Grizzlies down nearly their entire frontcourt rotation due to injuries. Morant will eventually be back, but will this team have a competitive record by then?

Here’s a look at the full power rankings after the second week.