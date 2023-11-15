NBA suspends Warriors F Draymond Green for five games after choking Rudy Gobert

The NBA has suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for five games following his chokehold on Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert when the two teams got into a scuffle Tuesday.

Green wasn’t actually involved in the initial incident, which was sparked by Jaden McDaniels and Klay Thompson. The Warriors forward rushed into the middle of the scrum and managed to snag Gobert by the neck. Unfortunately for Green, he did not let go of Gobert for far too long and was ejected. Given his history, the league was bound to look into the incident and issue some type of suspension.

This is is a big hit for the Warriors, who have slipped after a hot start. Jonathan Kuminga is likely to get significant run with Green out, although Golden State will probably use Andrew Wiggins as a small-ball power forward. Wiggins, Stephen Curry, Thompson, Kevon Looney and Chris Paul have been one of Golden State’s better lineups, and that could be the combination Steve Kerr starts with once Green’s suspension begins Thursday against the Thunder.