NBA Power Rankings: 76ers Jump to Top 3, Rockets Rise and Clippers Plummet

Week 4 of the NBA season is underway!
Here are Jeff Pratt’s updated power rankings for all 30 teams in the association.
NBA POWER RANKINGS (November 13, 2023)
|Team
|Ranking
|Previous Ranking
|Boston Celtics
|1
|1
|Denver Nuggets
|2
|2
|Philadelphia 76ers
|3
|7
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|4
|13
|Dallas Mavericks
|5
|4
|Golden State Warriors
|6
|3
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|7
|18
|Los Angeles Lakers
|8
|10
|Milwaukee Bucks
|9
|5
|Sacramento Kings
|10
|12
|Houston Rockets
|11
|28
|Miami Heat
|12
|17
|Indiana Pacers
|13
|21
|New York Knicks
|14
|16
|Phoenix Suns
|15
|8
|Atlanta Hawks
|16
|11
|New Orleans Pelicans
|17
|9
|Cleveland Cavs
|18
|14
|Los Angeles Clippers
|19
|6
|Orlando Magic
|20
|15
|Brooklyn Nets
|21
|20
|Toronto Raptors
|22
|22
|Chicago Bulls
|23
|24
|Utah Jazz
|24
|29
|San Antonio Spurs
|25
|19
|Memphis Grizzlies
|26
|26
|Charlotte Hornets
|27
|27
|Portland Trail Blazers
|28
|25
|Washington Wizards
|29
|30
|Detroit Pistons
|30
|23
BIGGEST RISER: Houston Rockets (+17)
BIGGEST FALLER: Los Angeles Clippers (-13)
Stay tuned for another installment of Jeff’s power rankings next week!