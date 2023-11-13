NBA Power Rankings: 76ers Jump to Top 3, Rockets Rise and Clippers Plummet

Week 4 of the NBA season is underway!

Here are Jeff Pratt’s updated power rankings for all 30 teams in the association.

NBA POWER RANKINGS (November 13, 2023) Team Ranking Previous Ranking Team Ranking Previous Ranking Boston Celtics 1 1 Denver Nuggets 2 2 Philadelphia 76ers 3 7 Minnesota Timberwolves 4 13 Dallas Mavericks 5 4 Golden State Warriors 6 3 Oklahoma City Thunder 7 18 Los Angeles Lakers 8 10 Milwaukee Bucks 9 5 Sacramento Kings 10 12 Houston Rockets 11 28 Miami Heat 12 17 Indiana Pacers 13 21 New York Knicks 14 16 Phoenix Suns 15 8 Atlanta Hawks 16 11 New Orleans Pelicans 17 9 Cleveland Cavs 18 14 Los Angeles Clippers 19 6 Orlando Magic 20 15 Brooklyn Nets 21 20 Toronto Raptors 22 22 Chicago Bulls 23 24 Utah Jazz 24 29 San Antonio Spurs 25 19 Memphis Grizzlies 26 26 Charlotte Hornets 27 27 Portland Trail Blazers 28 25 Washington Wizards 29 30 Detroit Pistons 30 23

BIGGEST RISER: Houston Rockets (+17)

BIGGEST FALLER: Los Angeles Clippers (-13)

Stay tuned for another installment of Jeff’s power rankings next week!