NBA Power Rankings: 76ers Jump to Top 3, Rockets Rise and Clippers Plummet

Check out Jeff Pratt’s NBA power rankings entering Week 4 of the regular season.

By Jeff_Pratt
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 of the NBA season is underway!

Here are Jeff Pratt’s updated power rankings for all 30 teams in the association.

NBA POWER RANKINGS (November 13, 2023)

Team Ranking Previous Ranking
Boston Celtics 1 1
Denver Nuggets 2 2
Philadelphia 76ers 3 7
Minnesota Timberwolves 4 13
Dallas Mavericks 5 4
Golden State Warriors 6 3
Oklahoma City Thunder 7 18
Los Angeles Lakers 8 10
Milwaukee Bucks 9 5
Sacramento Kings 10 12
Houston Rockets 11 28
Miami Heat 12 17
Indiana Pacers 13 21
New York Knicks 14 16
Phoenix Suns 15 8
Atlanta Hawks 16 11
New Orleans Pelicans 17 9
Cleveland Cavs 18 14
Los Angeles Clippers 19 6
Orlando Magic 20 15
Brooklyn Nets 21 20
Toronto Raptors 22 22
Chicago Bulls 23 24
Utah Jazz 24 29
San Antonio Spurs 25 19
Memphis Grizzlies 26 26
Charlotte Hornets 27 27
Portland Trail Blazers 28 25
Washington Wizards 29 30
Detroit Pistons 30 23

BIGGEST RISER: Houston Rockets (+17)

BIGGEST FALLER: Los Angeles Clippers (-13)

Stay tuned for another installment of Jeff’s power rankings next week!

