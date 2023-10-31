Report: Sixers trade James Harden to Clippers

The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a trade overnight that will send James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the deal will include the Sixers sending Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and an additional first-round pick that will be routed from a third team. The Sixers are also waiving Danny Green to clear roster space, per Woj.

The Clippers entered Monday with +1700 odds to win the NBA title, which was coincidentally enough, tied with the Sixers for seventh best at DraftKings Sportsbook. Following the trade, the Clippers are now +1200 and tied with the Warriors for fifth best behind the Celtics, Bucks, Nuggets, and Suns. The Sixers are now +1800 to win the title.

Harden joined the Sixers in February 2022 after the Brooklyn Nets dealt him ahead of the trade deadline. He spent the rest of the 2021-22 season and all of the 2022-23 season playing for Philadelphia before things started to get ugly. He exercised his player option to remain with the team but then demanded a trade. During an offseason tour of China, Harden called Sixers president Daryl Morey a liar and said he would never be part of any organization that included Morey.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne is reporting Harden is “ecstatic” to be going to LA and could be in attendance for the team’s Tuesday home game against the Orlando Magic.