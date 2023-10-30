NBA power rankings: Mavericks, Magic rise while Bulls, Nets fall after first week

The first week of the 2023-24 NBA season is in the books and not much has changed as far as the power rankings go. The top teams have been able to take care of business, while the rebuilding squads are settling into the long journey ahead. There’s a big contingent of in the middle of the standings, which is expected with just a few games played for everyone. Here’s a few observations from the first week before we get to the rankings.

The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics have looked their part as contenders, like many expected. The Nuggets are 3-0 and have taken down some solid opponents, while the Celtics churned out key wins over the Knicks and Heat. The Bucks are also a team to watch here, but got smoked by the Hawks Sunday evening. Atlanta saved itself from a decent drop in the rankings with that win.

The Dallas Mavericks are off to a 2-0 start, grabbing close wins over the Spurs and Nets. The partnership between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving seems to be working well, with the former already having some signature moments. The secondary pieces appear to fit as well, which makes Dallas a playoff contender. The Orlando Magic, who are expected to be in the East playoff race, are also 2-0. Paolo Banchero hasn’t been tremendous and the competition has been poor, but the Magic need these wins to show they are serious about making the postseason.

On the flip side, the Nets haven’t found a win yet and it is clear they are closer to being a rebuilding team than a contending one. Cam Johnson is dealing with an injury, and Nic Claxton is day-to-day as well. Even with those players healthy, there’s not much confidence the Nets can actually be a factor in the East. The Bulls are also trending down, with the players having a closed meeting after the first game. That’s not a good sign at all. Chicago has had wild fluctuations in games, and there’s not enough consistency to believe this group will accomplish something more than a first-round playoff exit.

Here’s a look at the full power rankings after the first week.