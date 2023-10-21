Predicting NBA All-Rookie first, second teams for 2023-24 season

The 2023 NBA Draft class was one of the most anticipated in recent memory, largely due to the presence of No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. However, the Spurs big man isn’t the only rookie looking to excite fans this upcoming season. Making an All-Rookie team might not help a player when it comes to a contract extension, but it sets up a good trajectory for his career. Similar to All-Defensive teams, All-Rookie teams are not selected based on position. The only rule change for the 2023-24 season will be a threshold for games played, which sits at 65. It’ll be interesting to see if there will be any load management when it comes to the rookies.
Here’s a look at our predictions for the All-Rookie first and second teams for the 2023-24 NBA season.
All-Rookie First Team
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets
Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons
All-Rookie Second Team
Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets
Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers
Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors
Anthony Black, Orlando Magic
Dereck Lively, Dallas Mavericks