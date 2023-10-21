Predicting NBA All-Rookie first, second teams for 2023-24 season

The 2023 NBA Draft class was one of the most anticipated in recent memory, largely due to the presence of No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. However, the Spurs big man isn’t the only rookie looking to excite fans this upcoming season. Making an All-Rookie team might not help a player when it comes to a contract extension, but it sets up a good trajectory for his career. Similar to All-Defensive teams, All-Rookie teams are not selected based on position. The only rule change for the 2023-24 season will be a threshold for games played, which sits at 65. It’ll be interesting to see if there will be any load management when it comes to the rookies.

Here’s a look at our predictions for the All-Rookie first and second teams for the 2023-24 NBA season.

All-Rookie First Team

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

All-Rookie Second Team

Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers

Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors

Anthony Black, Orlando Magic

Dereck Lively, Dallas Mavericks