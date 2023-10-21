 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Predicting NBA All-Rookie first, second teams for 2023-24 season

Here’s our All-Rookie picks for the 2023-24 season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Portland Trail Blazers v Phoenix Suns
Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on October 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Trail Blazers 117-106.
Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The 2023 NBA Draft class was one of the most anticipated in recent memory, largely due to the presence of No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. However, the Spurs big man isn’t the only rookie looking to excite fans this upcoming season. Making an All-Rookie team might not help a player when it comes to a contract extension, but it sets up a good trajectory for his career. Similar to All-Defensive teams, All-Rookie teams are not selected based on position. The only rule change for the 2023-24 season will be a threshold for games played, which sits at 65. It’ll be interesting to see if there will be any load management when it comes to the rookies.

Here’s a look at our predictions for the All-Rookie first and second teams for the 2023-24 NBA season.

All-Rookie First Team

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets
Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

All-Rookie Second Team

Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets
Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers
Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors
Anthony Black, Orlando Magic
Dereck Lively, Dallas Mavericks

