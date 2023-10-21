Predicting All-NBA first, second, third teams for 2023-24 season

Making an All-NBA team has always been a prestigious honor for the league’s best players but the distinction has become more important over the years as it has been tied to contract extension offers and bonuses. Beginning this season, there are two other major rules for the three All-NBA teams.
The first rule is a games played threshold, which has been set at 65 games. This rule was largely created to prevent healthy players from resting for games, even if they weren’t feeling at 100%. The second rule, which is more crucial, is the elimination of positions when voting for the All-NBA teams. Previously, each team consisted of two guards, two forwards and a center like a traditional starting lineup. Due to the increased versatility of players and usage of lineups where there could be no true center, it makes sense to eliminate the positions for voting.
Here’s a look at our All-NBA team predictions for the 2023-24 season.
All-NBA First Team
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
All-NBA Second Team
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
All-NBA Third Team
Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks