Predicting All-NBA first, second, third teams for 2023-24 season

Making an All-NBA team has always been a prestigious honor for the league’s best players but the distinction has become more important over the years as it has been tied to contract extension offers and bonuses. Beginning this season, there are two other major rules for the three All-NBA teams.

The first rule is a games played threshold, which has been set at 65 games. This rule was largely created to prevent healthy players from resting for games, even if they weren’t feeling at 100%. The second rule, which is more crucial, is the elimination of positions when voting for the All-NBA teams. Previously, each team consisted of two guards, two forwards and a center like a traditional starting lineup. Due to the increased versatility of players and usage of lineups where there could be no true center, it makes sense to eliminate the positions for voting.

Here’s a look at our All-NBA team predictions for the 2023-24 season.

All-NBA First Team

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

All-NBA Second Team

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

All-NBA Third Team

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks