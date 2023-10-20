Who won NBA MVP in 2022-23?

The 2023-24 NBA season tips off on Tuesday, October 24 with a doubleheader on TNT. Ahead of the regular season action, we’re taking a look back at last season’s MVP race, and who ultimately brought home the honor.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers won his first-ever MVP award after chasing the individual title for many years. He beat out the other two finalists with Nikola Jokic finishing as the runner-up in the MVP voting, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks in third.

Embiid won overwhelmingly with 73 first-place votes, while Jokic earned 15 votes and Giannis ended up with just 12.

The Cameroonian center led the 76ers to a No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference last season followed by a clean sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs. The Eastern Conference semifinals went to seven games, ultimately ending with the Boston Celtics edging out the Sixers 4-3.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic leads in the MVP odds coming in at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed closely by Mavericks guard Luka Doncic at +500, Antetokounmpo at +550, Embiid at +650, and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum at +800.