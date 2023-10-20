Which teams have most national TV games in 2023-24 NBA regular season?

The 2023-24 NBA season tips off on Tuesday, October 24 with a two-game slate on opening night. The Lakers will travel to take on the defending champion Nuggets, while the Warriors will play host to the Suns to get the season started. With the new season comes a massive schedule and a whole host of games on national TV.

It’s no surprise that the biggest markets with the biggest stars command the most national attention in terms of televised games. The Warriors come in at the top of that list with 41 games on national TV as Stephen Curry brings in hordes of viewers.

The Lakers come in right behind the Dubs with 40 games on national TV, which again isn’t a shock as LeBron James is still one of the faces of the NBA. After the Lakers, the Suns are up next with 37 nationally televised games as people will be excited to see the new-look team with Frank Vogel taking the reins. They brought in Kevin Durant during last season in February and acquired both Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic during the offseason.

The Boston Celtics have 35 games on national TV while the reigning champion Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks round out the top five, tied at 30 games each.