Spurs, Devin Vassell agree to five-year, $146 million extension

The San Antonio Spurs and Devin Vassell have agreed on a five-year, $146 million extension which will tie the shooting guard to the team for the foreseeable future. Vassell lands a rookie scale extension after having his best season in 2022-23.

The Spurs are in the midst of their rebuild and might have found their future superstar in 2023 NBA Draft No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. Vassell and Keldon Johnson have been inked to long-term deals and are considered valuable complementary players, and Jeremy Sochan is another young prospect to watch. The Spurs are not projected to do much this season, with DraftKings Sportsbook setting their win total at 29.5.

Vassell averaged 18.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, although that effort might not have contributed much to winning. The big thing to monitor will be his three-point efficiency. Vassell shot a career-high 38.7% from deep and if he can improve on that mark, he’ll help the Spurs stretch the floor more around Wembanyama.