Which NBA players have committed to play for Team USA in 2024 Summer Olympics?

USA Basketball failed to take the gold medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and that failure led to some top stars in the NBA talking about suiting up for the United States at the Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024. One player who has committed to playing at the moment, barring injuries, is Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. Durant’s teammate Devin Booker were part of the U.S. Olympic team in 2021 in Tokyo, so it’s possible he could join Durant in Paris. Bradley Beal was also going to be part of the squad but withdrew after contracting COVID-19.

Kevin Durant says that he is playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) October 2, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers big man and reigning league MVP Joel Embiid has three choices when it comes to who he will represent, and USA is in the running. Embiid has not made a decision, but said he plans to play in the Games.

Embiid, asked if he would commit to the U.S. team for the 2024 Olympics: "I have three options (Cameroon, France, USA). My goal is to play in the Olympics. I love all three options. ...it is a tough choice, but I'm probably going to make that decision in the next few days." — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) October 2, 2023

Some other big names to look out for when it comes to a commitment for the Olympics are LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Jimmy Butler. Lillard and Tatum were on the team for the Tokyo Olympics, but James has not participated in the Olympics since the 2012 Games in London. Butler was on the roster in 2016 but not 2021. Davis and Mitchell were both injured and could not participate in 2021.