When does NBA preseason start for 2023-24 season?

The 2023-24 NBA season is just around the corner but ahead of that, we’ll see all 30 teams in action for a couple weeks of preseason leading up to the season’s first tip. Preseason officially gets started on October 5 as the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off overseas in Abu Dhabi to get things started.

Players are allowed to report to training camps starting on October 2 for most veterans, aside from the teams that are playing outside of North America. Training camps officially begin on October 3 ahead of each team’s preseason opener.

October 7 will see more action, as the Mavs and Timberwolves will play the second of two back-to-back meetings at Etihad Arena while the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Golden State Warriors in their preseason opener. After Abu Dhabi, the Mavericks will travel to Spain to take on EuroLeague champions Real Madrid on October 10 before heading back stateside.

Canada will also host some preseason action as the Toronto Raptors take on the Sacramento Kings on October 8 in Vancouver, while the Oklahoma City Thunder will go up against the Detroit Pistons on October 12 in Montreal.

In other notable games, the Utah Jazz will play against the Los Angeles Clippers in Honolulu, Hawai’i, with the proceeds from the game being donated to the Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund that will benefit relief efforts for the devastating wildfires they suffered earlier this year.

Preseason play wraps up on October 20.