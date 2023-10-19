How many games are in the 2023-24 NBA season?

The NBA season is upon us as the action officially gets started on October 24 with a two-game slate. The Denver Nuggets will be looking to defend their title this year after taking down the Miami Heat in five games last season. As opening night approaches, let’s take a closer look at the action coming up ahead.

NBA regular season game total: 82

Opening night tips off on October 24 with the Lakers vs. Nuggets and the Suns vs. Warriors getting things started.

Each team plays 82 games throughout the regular season, with 41 at home and 41 on the road, totaling 1,230 games overall amongst all 30 teams through the campaign. The 82-game total includes the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament, which tips off on Friday, November 3, and runs through December 9.

The NBA will feature five games on Christmas Day with all games being televised on either ABC or ESPN. The Bucks will get things started as they tip off against the Knicks at 12 p.m. ET, with the rest of the games staggered throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening.

January will bring the second annual NBA Rivals Week, with 11 nationally televised games focusing on heated rivalries from January 23 through the 27th. That slate includes the Heat vs. Knicks, Lakers vs. Warriors, and 76ers vs. Nuggets as well as several other enticing matchups to keep an eye on.

All-Star Weekend will be held February 16-18, culminating in the All-Star Game on the 18th. Indianapolis is the site for 2024’s All-Star activities with the Pacers hosting the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Finally, the regular season will come to an end on April 14 with all the Eastern Conference teams playing at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Western Conference teams tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Play-In Tournament will start on April 16, with the first round of the playoffs officially getting started on April 20.

The 2024 NBA Finals will tip off on June 6.