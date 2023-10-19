The 25 players who will shape the 2023-24 NBA season

The 2023-24 NBA season will officially begin on Tuesday, October 24 with 30 teams gearing up to chase the championship. Ultimately it’s the players who make this league what it is, and the NBA has always been driven by the athletes. Not every player has the same impact on his team or the league as a whole, so here are the 25 who will shape the upcoming season.

Chris Paul, Golden State Warriors

The Warriors didn’t complete scrap their young core to go all in on winning, but they made a major addition at a position they’re already strong at. Paul comes in as the veteran who has had many battles with Golden State trying now to elevate the franchise one more time. The Warriors are trying to help Paul capture that elusive ring. The rotation will need to be worked out but there are elements of Paul’s game which will benefit the Warriors tremendously. As long as he can hold up physically, this should be a positive change for Golden State.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Both players are tied together, and the future of the franchise is tied to them. Leonard and George are both eligible for big extensions, but there are surely going to be some protections against injuries and availability. It hasn’t been a smooth run for the Clippers since the duo arrived, but this is the most pivotal season. Either Leonard or George has been hurt ahead of the postseason or key playoff rounds, and it has derailed any chances of success for this group. The stars have to prove they’re worthy of being called stars.

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks won a championship with Jrue Holiday, but dealing him for Lillard was part of the gamble to protect the team’s present and future. Giannis Antetokounmpo hinted he could move on if the team didn’t commit to keep winning, so the Bucks did the one thing they could to add another star. Lillard isn’t as good defensively as Holiday, but he’s much better at scoring and can take over games with Antetokounmpo struggles. If Lillard dives in at 100%, this could be the best team in the NBA without any real challengers.

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

All eyes are on the No. 1 pick from the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama has done some incredible things in games during the Summer League and preseason, so the hype has been justified to a degree. Now, it’ll be about winning when the games count. There’s going to be a learning curve and the Spurs are in no rush with this roster. The priority is to see how much work is needed for the Rookie of the Year favorite to become a true superstar.

Kristaps Porzingis, Boston Celtics

The big man had a career year in Washington before being traded in the first blockbuster deal of the summer. The Celtics are going for a title, and they believe Porzingis can help them open a championship window they thought was slowly closing. As for Porzingis, he is now on a true title contender for the first time in his career. Will he be able to replicate his production from Washington or will injuries derail what looks to be a promising season for Boston?

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Herro was in Lillard trade rumors all summer long as Miami was the Portland guard’s preferred landing spot. Now, he has to come back to the Heat and show he is the difference maker the team was missing in last year’s Finals. The guard can score with the best of them and is an excellent initiator, but now he’s on a big extension instead of a rookie deal. It’s time to make one more leap for Herro and it could be one that results in a parade for Miami.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

The guard broke out last season, averaging 31.4 points per game for a surprising Thunder squad that made the play-in tournament. Now, the question is whether Gilgeous-Alexander can do that again. The Thunder won’t be sneaking up on anyone and neither will Gilgeous-Alexander. If he can come close to replicating his 2022-23 campaign, the Thunder will know for sure they have a superstar on the roster and can address other areas of concern. There’s also the chance Gilgeous-Alexander can lead Oklahoma City to a play-in or playoff berth, putting this rebuild ahead of schedule.

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers (for now)

The trade request has taken over the dialogue ahead of the season, and now the ball is in Philadelphia’s court. Harden is content to sit out games or pout about his situation, so there’s no repairing the relationship. The Sixers are hoping to contend for a title, which means they need a return package that keeps them in that tier. That’s not going to happen with the Clippers, Harden’s preferred destination. If this situation drags on, one of the East’s top contenders will become a nightmare quickly.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

For better or worse, the Mavericks have tied themselves to Irving for the next few seasons. It’s up to him and Doncic to make this pairing work, or there will be much bigger changes in Dallas. The Mavericks made a surprise run to the Western Conference Finals a few seasons ago but have not been regular contenders in the West. Irving is the first star running mate for Doncic who can create his own shot consistently. They are both underwhelming defensively, so that’ll be one area of concern. Can they elevate each other or will this be another disappointing stop for Irving?

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Many around the league expect big things from Banchero, who easily won Rookie of the Year behind a monster 2022-23 season. There’s even some playoff talk in Orlando, despite the roster being fairly young. That’s the potential upside of Banchero, who will likely double as the lead guard due to Orlando’s backcourt problems.

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Is Haliburton a superstar? That’s the question Indiana needs to have an answer to by the end of the season, whether it results in a playoff berth or not. If he is, the Pacers can build around him and make every decision with his talents in mind. If not, they’ll have to continue searching for that superstar. That doesn’t mean Haliburton cannot have a role as a great point guard. The Pacers are good enough to make the playoffs if Haliburton is a superstar, so the expectation is there.

Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns

We’ve already seen what Kevin Durant and Devin Booker can do together, but what does a third scorer bring to the table? Beal does offer some creation skills as well, so there’s a bit for versatility in this offense outside of Booker dishing to shooters. Beal has dealt with some injuries, and Durant hasn’t exactly held up for a full season lately. The Suns are banking on this trio forming a dynamite offense akin to what the Nets had with Durant, Irving and Harden. Will they play more games than that trio and make a Finals appearance?

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

A lot is expected of Mobley in his third season as he continues to develop with the Cavaliers. It seems like some of the momentum from last season was lost in the first-round exit at the hands of the Knicks. Mobley, along with the rest of the team, struggled in that series. Can the big man hone some additional skills to be more versatile offensively while maintaining his defensive chops?

Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets

Bridges is an excellent defender, and his offense took a nice jump when he was with Brooklyn for the end of last season. Is that sustainable for a full year? The Nets are in a bit of a weird timeline with a roster capable of making the playoffs but not going much further. Bridges seems to be a good player to have, but does the rest of the roster fit around him? We’ll see how much the forward does in 2023-24 to elevate this group.

Deandre Ayton, Portland Trail Blazers

I don’t know that anyone is expecting Ayton to light the world on fire and take Portland to the playoffs. That would be unreasonable. However, he seems stuck in this 18-10 stat line and clearly was disgruntled in Phoenix. If the big man remains in this rut, he can be a strong starter but nothing more for Portland. However, if he goes beyond this, the Blazers might have found themselves a secondary anchor for Scoot Henderson.

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

This is a big season for Randle, who was quite disappointing in the playoffs. The Knicks are Jalen Brunson’s team, and he’s got some of his college running mates with him now. Randle, once considered the centerpiece of the roster, could quickly find himself on the periphery if he doesn’t prove himself. If Randle can duplicate the season he had in 2020-21, the Knicks are going to be a really good team. If he doesn’t, New York may look to trade him.

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Morant is suspended for 25 games, though he can travel and practice with the team. The question will be how he responds when he comes back and where the Grizzlies are in the standings. Morant makes this team a title contender, provided he’s engaged and fit. He will be one of the biggest variables in the season, and his eventual introduction will be something that definitely shapes how the West will end up looking for the playoffs.

DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

The Lonzo Ball excuse doesn’t exist anymore, since the Bulls are well aware of his situation. It’ll be up to DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic to elevate this group and make it a playoff-caliber team. If this trio cannot get it right in 2023-24, it would be time to blow things up. DeRozan is eligible for an extension but the Bulls need to know if there’s any upside to keep him around for the long haul.

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

After his exploits at the FIBA World Cup this summer, there are huge expectations for Edwards this year. The Timberwolves are hoping to win their first playoff series in nearly two decades, and Edwards is a big part of that goal. If he can meet those expectations, Minnesota will have its franchise player. And perhaps that’ll be enough to elevate this team beyond a first-round group.

Jordan Poole, Washington Wizards

Poole was reportedly arrogant after landing the contract extension last summer, which led to the fight between him and Draymond Green. Now, he’s in Washington to see if he really is worth his massive salary. The Wizards certainly think he can be that, otherwise they wouldn’t have accepted him in the flurry of deals that happened. Now it’s up to Poole to show he’s a star in the making, rather than a random spark that dies out.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans believe they are legitimate title contenders with Williamson on the floor, and it’s hard to deny the results when he plays. The simple reality is that he doesn’t, at least not enough at this point to impact a season. That can all change quickly. There’s a possibility, albeit slim, that Williamson’s foot problems eventually subside as he gets used to the force his body exerts. Something else could flare up but the Pelicans just need him to be healthy for the playoffs. If that means load management, so be it. He’s a trajectory-changing talent for New Orleans, and him staying healthy would greatly impact the league as a whole.