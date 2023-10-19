Biggest trade candidates as 2023-24 NBA season begins

Trade conversations will always swirl in the NBA, and the 2023-24 season has not disappointed when it comes to getting the rumor mill going. Here’s a look at a few of the candidates who will likely be on the move at some point this year.

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers

Harden requested a trade as he opted into his deal, and the organization simply hasn’t found a buyer. The guard wants to go to the Clippers, but the 76ers are not obliged to send him there and he doesn’t have a no-trade clause for leverage. Philadelphia is in a contending window and won’t deal Harden just to get rid of him, so this is a complicated situation. Harden can stew and cause problems for the team if he stays as a malcontent. Expect Philadelphia to eventually realize the situation is untenable.

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers

Hield failed to reach a long-term contract agreement with the Pacers and the sides decided to find a trade. There’s lot of teams willing to add shooting, something Hield is excellent at. He’s one of the most underrated marksmen in the league and should be able to give Indiana a solid return. The Heat, Celtics, Knicks and Mavericks are teams to look at in contention for Hield.

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

Once Damian Lillard wanted out, Grant’s five-year, $160 million extension suddenly looked like a contract the Blazers don’t want to deal with during a rebuild. The combo forward will provide tremendous value for a contender but that salary number will be hard to fit into an existing cap sheet. Maybe the Warriors or Lakers try to aggregate some salaries to add Grant, who can provide a nice defensive boost.

More names to watch