Ranking NBA teams with most drama entering the 2023-24 season

As the 2023-24 NBA season approaches, everyone knows the drama surrounding the sport often captures more attention than the action on the court. Here’s a look at which teams are likely to have the most drama this upcoming season, along with their title odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks

Title odds: +2200

The Mavericks, who haven’t made a Finals appearance since 2011, are actually ahead of the Heat in title odds. This is the same Heat team that has been to two Finals and three conference finals in the last four years. Luka Doncic is a stud and usually stays pretty quiet, but Kyrie Irving is a lightning rod. Even the smallest incident can spiral into a massive firestorm when it comes to Irving. There will be on-court questions if the backcourt pairing doesn’t work, and Irving’s long-term fit with the organization will also be analyzed. There’s high potential for tension with this team.

Philadelphia 76ers

Title odds: +1800

It’s impossible to avoid drama when your second-best player has a trade request in. James Harden is with the team physically but wants out, and that has to be infuriating for reigning league MVP Joel Embiid. Not to mention, the 76ers have looked like contenders for several seasons only to flounder in the playoffs in big moments. Embiid might eventually ask out himself, which would really turn things up to another level. All this happens with Philadelphia having a relatively open salary sheet with Harden and Tobias Harris on expiring deals and Tyrese Maxey still not signed to a long-term extension.

Los Angeles Clippers

Title odds: +1800

The rubber finally meets the road for the Clippers. In four seasons, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have managed to make the conference finals once. They’ve blown a 3-1 lead and seen each player miss games at the worst possible time. Load management and speculation about commitment aside, this is among the worst possible outcomes for either star. The Clippers expected to throw championship parades. Now, they enter the season with both stars potentially heading to free agency next summer.

Memphis Grizzlies

Title odds: +3000

Ja Morant is suspended for 25 games, and the Grizzlies should be able to navigate that just fine. But what happens when he comes back? Does he stay off social media and focus on the game? Does he continue posting videos brandishing weapons? Memphis hasn’t gotten past the second round in the last two years despite a lot of talk of how the franchise was the new up-and-coming team. The Grizzlies have locked in their core and now it’s time to start winning multiple playoff series.

New Orleans Pelicans

Title odds: +5000

Zion Williamson’s health will be the focus for this team for much of the regular season. The forward makes this team a fringe contender when on the court, but he simply hasn’t stayed there enough to feel confident about picking this group to make a deep playoff run. Williamson’s contract is loaded with injury protections, and we’ll see if those are triggered should he miss significant time again in 2023-24.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Title odds: +7000

Karl-Anthony Towns has been saying some ridiculous things in media appearances over the summer and when you juxtapose that with his playoff numbers, it’s hard not to laugh. If we look at Towns’ game scores from the last two playoffs on basketball-reference.com, he has five instances of a game score of 10.5 or lower in 11 games. He has two game scores under 2. He has averaged 36.5 minutes per game, so these are some truly abysmal showings. Anthony Edwards looks like a star but Towns and Rudy Gobert need to pick up the slack and show they are worth their massive salaries. If not, there’s going to be some big changes in Minnesota.