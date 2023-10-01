Grading Blazers-Celtics deal centered around Jrue Holiday, Malcolm Brogdon

The Portland Trail Blazers made another big trade on Sunday, dealing veteran guard Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics for a package that included reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams.

The Celtics are trading Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, 2024 GSW 1st, 2029 unprotected BOS first to the Blazers, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/gx53jyH1RG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2023

The move comes just days after the Blazers completed a blockbuster three-team trade where they sent star guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks and received Holiday and Deandre Ayton (from the Phoenix Suns) in return. Reports immediately began surfacing afterwards that Holiday would be dealt to a contender and the Celtics ended up being the ones that picked up the phone.

Below, we’ll provide a quick trade grade for this deal.

Blazers: A

In the aftermath of these trades, Portland now has a good mix of solid veteran pieces and young players with potential. At 30 years old, Brogdon still has a lot left to give either as a starter or a sixth man. His presence as a veteran coming from a title contender could have a huge impact on the development of Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, and Shaedon Sharpe. Also, the Blazers have now paired the newly acquired Ayton with a stout defensive presence in Williams, creating a solid big-man duo beneath the basket.

For a team entering a rebuild, this is a pretty good foundation to build off. I’m giving them an A.

Celtics: B+

Boston is still trying to get over the hump and capture the NBA title, so why not go out and get an important piece from another Eastern Conference contender in Holiday? The veteran is coming off a second All-Star season where he put up 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per night. The Celtics’ depth does take a hit with the loss of Brogdon and Williams, but with the latter, the newly acquired Kristaps Porzingis will now assume the role of their primary rim protector.

The team has made big moves in restructuring the roster around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown this offseason and time will tell if it actually pays off with a title. For this move, they get a B+.