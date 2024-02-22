Clippers vs. Thunder pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, February 22

NBA action resumes Thursday following the All-Star break and two of the top teams in the Western Conference will duke it out with the Los Angeles Clippers visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles (36-17) caught fire right before the break, winning six of eight games before the week-long hiatus. The Clippers were able to briefly occupy the top spot in the West during that stretch, a sharp turnaround from their early-season struggles back in November. Sitting a half game ahead of them in the West standings is Oklahoma City (37-17), who is also vying for the top spot in the conference. The young upstart team took five of its last seven games prior to the break.

There are no notable names on the injury report for either side ahead of this contest.

OKC enters the game as a slight 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 235. This game is a virtual pick ‘em on the moneyline with the Thunder listed at -115 and the Clippers listed at -105.

Clippers vs. Thunder, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder -1

These two West contenders split their first two matchups of the season with the home team picking up a double-digit win in both contests. OKC has been excellent at home this year, boasting a 21-6 overall record at the Paycom Center as well as an 18-9 record against the spread. I’ll lean towards the Thunder getting the job done by covering and winning this evening.

Over/Under: Over 235

This is an interesting clash at it features one of the more over-friendly teams in the Thunder facing one of the more under-friendly teams in the Clippers. In what should be a coin flip of a game, I’ll give the edge to the home team dictating the pace of this games and go with the over cashing.