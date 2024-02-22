Suns vs. Mavericks pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, February 22

NBA action resumes tonight following the All-Star break and we’ll be treated to a Western Conference showdown featuring the Phoenix Suns visiting the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT.

Phoenix (33-22) was rolling prior to the break, winning seven of its last nine games. The duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have been clicking while Bradley Beal suffered a hamstring injury prior to the hiatus. Dallas (32-23) rattled off six straight victories before the All-Star Game and could tie Phoenix in the West standing with a win tonight. That streak coincided with Kyrie Irving returning from a six-game absence due to a thumb injury.

Speaking of injuries, Beal (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Suns ahead of tonight’s contest. For the Mavs, Luka Doncic (nose), Dereck Lively II (nasal), and Maxi Kleber (nasal) are all listed as probable.

Dallas enters the game as a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 245. The Mavericks are listed as a -120 moneyline favorite, making the Suns a +100 underdog.

Suns vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns +1.5

It makes sense why DK projects this as being a close contest considering that both teams were on fire prior to the All-Star break. Durant and Booker were excellent during that stretch and with Beal possibly returning to the floor this evening, I’ll lean towards the Suns covering and outright winning this showdown.

Over/Under: Over 245

While there could be some post-ASG rust this evening, there’s too much firepower on the floor with the likes of Durant, Booker, Doncic, Irving, and possibly Beal putting up shots. I’m taking the over here.