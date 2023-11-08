Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Grizzlies on Wednesday, November 8

The Miami Heat (3-4) will head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies (1-6) on Wednesday night. The Heat are coming off a 108-108 win over the Lakers on Monday, marking their second consecutive win after losing four straight. The Grizzlies are in complete disarray without some key players, but they finally got their first win on Sunday with a 112-100 result over the Trail Blazers.

Aside from both Steven Adams (knee) and Ja Morant (suspension) missing, the Grizzlies will also still be without Derrick Rose (knee) while John Konchar (hip) is listed as doubtful. Jimmy Butler is listed as probable for Miami, while Caleb Martin remains out.

The Heat are 2-point favorites on the road. The Grizzlies are priced at +110 on the moneyline while the Heat come in at -130 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 218.5.

Heat vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -2

The Grizzlies are off to an abysmal start, losing their first five games before finally grabbing a win over Portland in their last outing. They’ll look to grab their first home win over the Heat led by Desmond Bane, who has been averaging 26.6 points per game through seven appearances so far.

The Heat are led by Tyler Herro with 25.3 points per game while Bam Adebayo has been averaging 21.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game through the campaign so far. Both teams have been awful against the spread, with Miami sitting 1-6 ATS and Memphis at just 2-5.

With both teams having trouble covering and this being an extremely close contest, I’m backing the Heat to come in and outplay the Grizzlies, securing both the win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 218.5

Both sides have gone over the total just three times this season, while the Grizzlies have only hit over the total once at home this season. Take the under as the safe play for this one in Memphis.