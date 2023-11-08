Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Knicks on Wednesday, November 8

The San Antonio Spurs (3-4) will head on the road to take on the New York Knicks (3-4) on Wednesday evening. The Spurs are coming off a 152-111 blowout loss to the Pacers on Monday night, while the Knicks snapped a two-game losing streak with a 111-97 win at home over the Clippers. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks are healthy on the injury front, with RJ Barrett recently returning from a knee injury. The Spurs will be without Devin Vassell, who is sidelined with an adductor issue and officially listed as doubtful. Keldon Johnson is probable with a wrist issue.

The Knicks are 10-point favorites at home, priced at -455 on the moneyline while the Spurs come in at +350. The point total is set at 222 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spurs vs. Knicks picks

Pick ATS: Knicks -10

While all the hype is around rookie Victor Wembanyama, he’s had some ups and downs as the Spurs have only won three of their first seven outings. He’s coming off a rough performance that saw him score 13 points in Indiana, which is a far cry from his career-high of 38 points he put up against the Suns last week.

Meanwhile, Julius Randle looks to be returning to form after putting up a season-high 27 points in their win against the Clippers on Monday, adding 10 rebound to the mix as he looks to keep the momentum going against Wemby and the Spurs.

Vassell’s absence will continue to hamper the Spurs’ offense as he’s tied for the team’s top scorer at 19.4 points per game, along with Wembanyama.

With all the momentum on the side of the Knicks, I’m backing them to get a double-digit win over a Spurs team still trying to find their identity with a largely inexperienced roster.

Over/Under: Over 222

The Spurs have finished over the total in six of their seven games, but it’s not always in their favor as we saw in Indiana as the Pacers dropped 152 points on Gregg Popovich’s squad. The Knicks have only finished over the total once, but as long as Randle is playing well, I expect this game to finish over the total.