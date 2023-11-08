Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. 76ers on Wednesday, November 8

The Philadelphia 76ers (5-1) will play host to the Boston Celtics (5-1) on Wednesday as the two sides battle at the top of the standings in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals. Neither side has lost at home yet, though the Sixers have only played two away games, splitting the results. Tip is set for 7 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Center with the action available via livestream on NBA League Pass.

Boston could still be missing Derrick White, who hasn’t played since November 1 due to the birth of his child. Other than that, neither side has any injuries to note ahead of the matchup.

The Celtics are 2-point favorites on the road in Philly, priced at -130 on the moneyline while the Sixers are +110 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 227.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers picks

Pick ATS: 76ers +2

Both sides are in great form as they’re both just 5-1 on the season after their first six games. The Celtics were just handed their first loss of the campaign with a 114-109 result against the Timberwolves, while the 76ers haven’t lost since their first outing in a 118-117 loss to the Bucks.

Reigning MVP Joel Embiid is fresh off a season-high 48 points in the Sixers’ 146-128 win over the Wizards on Monday. The veteran center shot 100% from the stripe, sinking all 14 of his attempts while he logged 11 rebounds for the second game in a row. Embiid leads the league in scoring as he’s putting up an average of 32.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum isn’t far behind Embiid, averaging 30.5 points per game as he just put up 32 for the second consecutive game on Monday. He’s dropped at least 30 points in five of Boston’s six games this season as he’s helped the Celtics get off to a dream start to the campaign.

It’s a little too close to call an outright winner, but the 76ers are 6-0 ATS this season while the Celtics are just 2-4. Based on how well Embiid played on Monday night combined with their flawless record against the spread, I’m backing the 76ers at home, where they have yet to lose a game.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

Two of the league’s best scorers will be on the floor in this game with the potential to end in a high-scoring affair. The Celtics have finished over the total in their last five consecutive games, while the Sixers have done it four times through their first six. Both teams are on fire early in the season, so take the over at Wells Fargo Center.