Review of VSiN’s 2023-24 NBA Betting Guide

The VSiN NBA Betting Guide has been released and has tons of great information included. While I recommend you go through the guide itself, I’ll do my best to highlight the features that it offers. I’ll also react to some of my favorite plays in the guide, and highlight those bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

VSiN Expert Future and Prop Best Bets

Six VSiN NBA Analysts dish out a total of 16 best bets, many of which I personally agree with. Get all of those bets within the guide, but as a sneak peek to both the guide and my upcoming NBA futures card, think about some potential regression in Denver, and just the opposite in Atlanta.

Some of the other bets highlight the unique markets that DraftKings Sportsbook has to offer. One of the plays is on the Phoenix Suns to land the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Another play is on Keyonte George to make All-Rookie First Team. While I’m not sure I can get behind that one, you can bet on things of that nature, including to make All-NBA First Team and All-Defensive First Team — both markets I’ll have plays on this season.

In-Pocket Tickets to Grab Now

Not much different from best bets, Jonathan Von Tobel offers three futures bets to win it all this season that he feels show value. Whether you believe one of them hits or not is up to you, but if JVT is correct about the value being there, shorter numbers will pop up during the season. You should also have hedging opportunities in the postseason. For what it’s worth, Von Tobel did have the winner in this segment last season, listing the Nuggets here.

The team he’s highest on this year? That’d be the Suns. A couple other long shots round out the section.

Rookie of the Year: The Case Against Victor Wembanyama

Zach Cohen lays out the case against the generational prospect to win ROY this season, despite how elite he may one day become. Plenty of good arguments in there, and as a Scoot Henderson (+350) bettor, I tend to agree.

ALT Win Totals Provide Hidden Value

Kelly Bydlon puts out some terrific numbers about why it could be more profitable to bet Alternate Win Totals rather than standard ones to see a better ROI. The stat that caught my eye the most was that last season 21 teams in the NBA were more than three games away from their win total, and 17 teams were five-plus wins off from their win totals. Both numbers have been on a steady climb in recent seasons.

Jon Von Model 2.0

Jonathan Von Tobel has been tinkering with a successful NFL betting model. Now he shares his NBA model within the guide. He breaks down everything that goes into the model to spit out his projections. Without giving away too much, the three highest-ranked teams are all in the Eastern Conference. So is the lowest-ranked team — the Charlotte Hornets.

Five Essential Player Prop Strategies

Zach Cohen shares his five tips towards betting NBA player props.

Attack Live Betting with a Vengeance

Kelly Blydon shares an extensive list of tips to help you become a sharper live bettor in the NBA. It has simple hints like tracking injuries, as well as some far more detailed content.

Steve Markinen’s Power Ratings

Pretty standard here — a full page on each team in the NBA gives their power rating. There’s a lot of actionable information in here, including a full team preview as well as analysis on their win total.

