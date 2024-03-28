2024 MLB predictions: Picks for each award for AL, NL this season

It is officially Opening Day of the 2024 MLB season. Even with games getting underway soon, there is still time to place bets on season-long player awards. Let’s take a look at who we think will win the Rookie of the Year, Cy Young and MVP awards for each league, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 MLB Award Predictions

American League

Rookie of the Year

Wyatt Langford +225

Evan Carter +310

Colt Keith +1000

Cedanne Rafaela +1200

Colton Cowser +1200

Langford and Carter are the front runners for this award in 2024, and it is easy to see why. Both are coming out of spring training with the Texas Rangers, and are projected to be in the lineup to start the season. Langford and Carter both possess a ton of power, with the former leading the Rangers with six home runs in the preseason. Langford finished the spring slashing .365/.423/.714 with six home runs and 20 RBI. It should be a close race, but if both can stay healthy, Langford has the most momentum heading into the regular season.

Pick: Wyatt Langford +225

Cy Young

Corbin Burnes +700

Kevin Gausman +700

Luis Castillo +800

Framber Valdez +800

Tarik Skubal +900

Burnes was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Baltimore Orioles. This should greatly benefit him from the amount of average run support he should get from the lineup. Baltimore projects to have a much better season than Milwaukee does and Burnes provides the O’s with a reliable ace to lead the rotation. Gausman feels out of place here, but the Toronto Blue Jay did finish third in voting last season. He will miss his first start due to an injury, but still Burnes should be the front runner this season.

Pick: Corbin Burnes +700

MVP

Aaron Judge +550

Juan Soto +600

Julio Rodriguez +600

Yordan Alvarez +800

Corey Seager +1000

Judge heads into Opening Day with the best odds to win AL MVP. He gets the benefit of Shohei Ohtani not being in the AL anymore and is only one year removed from hitting over 60 home runs. Judge got some lineup protection with the addition of Juan Soto to the lineup, and I think the latter has a great season in his own right. Injuries are a slight concern for Judge, but he should still be able to lock down AL MVP, especially if he can see his home run numbers get back to close to where they were in 2022.

Pick: Aaron Judge +550

Manager of the Year

AJ Hinch (DET) +550

Stephen Vogt (CLE) +650

Scott Servais (SEA) +900

Ron Washington (LAA) +900

Matt Quataro (KC) +900

Hinch looks like a great acquisition for Detroit after his success with Houston. He gets a relatively young roster and will be charged with furthering its development in an AL Central that looks wide open. Vogt will get his first chance to manage a big-league team in Cleveland, and Washington is charged with trying to turn around the Angels after they let Shohei Ohtani go in free agency. I think Hinch wins this award after a strong season for the Tigers, but I don’t hate the idea of placing a smaller wager on Quataro to win if Kansas City can figure out its pitching.

Pick: A.J. Hinch +550

Reliever of the Year

Josh Hader +550

Jhoan Duran +650

Emmanuel Clase +650

Peter Fairbanks +1000

Andres Munoz +1000

Hader signed a big contract with the Houston Astros this offseason. The lefty should help to anchor the Astros bullpen and is projected to have several save opportunities. Clase won this award in 2022 after he posted 32 saves with a 1.36 ERA, but I’m not as high on Cleveland’s success this season as others, so think the edge stays with Hader who won this award three times while in the NL.

Pick: Josh Hader +550

National League

Rookie of the Year

Yoshinobu Yamamoto +260

Jung Hoo Lee +500

Jackson Chourio +600

Shota Imanaga +800

Jackson Merritt +950

Yamamoto is going to have to make some improvements on the mound before anyone should be taking him to win the NL ROY Award. He struggled all spring and was knocked from his major league debut in the Seoul Series after just one inning. Hoo Lee and Chourio are both projected to be in their team’s lineups on Opening Day with Hoo Lee leading off for the San Francisco Giants. He will be followed in some capacity by Jorge Soler, Matt Chapman and Michael Conforto. Hoo Lee won’t hit for much power, but should be able to notch enough RBI and score enough runs to take the award.

Pick: Jung Hoo Lee +500

Cy Young

Spencer Strider +450

Zack Wheeler +800

Logan Webb +950

Yoshinobu Yamamoto +1000

Zac Gallen +1200

I think if it wasn’t for some bad starts at the end of the season in 2023 that Strider would have been the Cy Young winner in 2023. Blake Snell got his bad starts out of the way and turned his season around, while the Atlanta Braves ace started strong and finished with some bad performances, allowing several runs per start. Strider led the league in wins (20) and strikeouts (281) last season and finished spring training with a 3-0 record and 0.00 ERA, punching out 29 batters in 18.2 innings of work.

Pick: Spencer Strider +450

MVP

Ronald Acuna Jr. +500

Mookie Betts +650

Shohei Ohtani +750

Bryce Harper +1000

Fernando Tatis Jr. +1000

Acuna is the reigning NL MVP winner and heads into 2024 with the best odds to win the award again. He greatly benefitted from the changes to the base size in 2023 and swiped 73 stolen bases. Acuna also hit 41 home runs and had 106 RBI to go along with his base stealing, and he should have a good chance to repeat those numbers. Ohtani is just hitting this season due to an injury and is dealing with off-the-field issues with his former interpreter. The race should come down to Acuna and Betts, and it will be interesting to see if Acuna hits 35 home runs and steals 60 bags if voters believe it is still impressive or if he had too good of a 2023 and consider it a step back.

Pick: Ronald Acuna Jr. +500

Manager of the Year

Craig Counsell (CHC) +550

David Bell (CIN) +650

Rob Thomson (PHI) +700

Oliver Marmol (STL) +850

Dave Roberts (LAD) +950

Counsell stays in the division but moves from Milwaukee over to the Chicago Cubs. They are projected to win the NL Central, but Thomson could easily make a case for the award if the Philadelphia Phillies have as good of a season as they are expected to. If the Phillies win the NL East over the Atlanta Braves, or really even if they keep it close and make the playoffs, Thomson should take home this award. Marmol got a head-scratching extension in the offseason and Roberts would likely need the Los Angeles Dodgers to set the record for wins in a season to take home this award.

Pick: Rob Thomson +700

Reliever of the Year

Edwin Diaz +300

Raisel Iglesias +650

Evan Phillips +900

Camilo Duval +1000

Alexis Diaz +1100

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to hear those trumpets play for the first time at Citi Field after Diaz missed the entire 2023 season. New York is projected to finish third in the NL East, so it remains to be seen how many opportunities he will get coming out of the pen. Iglesias finished last season with a 5-4 record, 33 saves and a 2.75 ERA. He should have a lot of upside with Atlanta, but I am too much of a believer in Diaz’s comeback.

Pick: Edwin Diaz +300