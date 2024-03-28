Predicting which teams will win divisions, advance to playoffs in 2024 MLB season

The 2024 MLB season technically opened already with the two-game Seoul Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. Still, sportsbooks are giving bettors until Opening Day on Thursday, March 28 to place season-long projections.

Let’s look at who has the best odds to win their division or make the playoffs, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 MLB Season Predictions

American League

East

New York Yankees +185

Baltimore Orioles +185

Toronto Blue Jays +400

Tampa Bay Rays +550

Boston Red Sox +1700

The Yankees and Orioles are at the top of the AL East. New York has a new slugger in Juan Soto to pair with Aaron Judge. The concern for New York is starting pitching at the start of 2024 as ace and reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole is starting the season on the IL, with a hopeful return after a month.

Baltimore’s youth movement should serve it well as Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson continue to improve. The Orioles also brought in Corbin Burnes to anchor the pitching staff. If they can stay healthy, they are favored to make the playoffs and have a good shot at winning the division.

The Blue Jays added Justin Turner to the lineup, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa makes his return to the division. Similar to last season, Toronto’s biggest question is its pitching rotation. AL Cy Young hopeful Kevin Gausman is expected to miss his first start of the season, and the team’s upside is likely determined by how consistent the rest of the rotation can be.

Tampa Bay feels like they are in limbo. It wouldn’t be surprising to see them make the playoffs, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them finish fourth in this division. The Rays will be without Shane McClanahan for at least half the season, and they traded away Tyler Glasnow. They have some dart throws in the lineup with Richie Palacios, Jose Caballero and Rene Pinto, and if they struggle early, it could be a down year.

Injuries and a lack of impact signings in the offseason have dashed Boston’s hopes this year. Anything can happen, but the rotation will be missing Lucas Giolito for the season, and they traded away Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves. The Red Sox are also dealing with injuries to Liam Hendriks, Chris Martin and Bryan Mata, with the bullpen hoping that closer great Kenley Jansen has one more season under his belt.

Pick: Orioles +185

Central

Minnesota Twins -115

Detroit Tigers +350

Cleveland Guardians +350

Kansas City Royals +850

Chicago White Sox +4000

The AL Central feels wide open except for the White Sox. The Twins are favored to win the division, largely thanks to returning the majority of their lineup from a year ago. Minnesota will still need some help from Matt Wallner, Alex Kiriloff and Louie Varland, the latter of which will be called upon at the start of the season to anchor the back of the rotation.

Detroit is an intriguing team this season. Tarik Skubal looks ready to take a step forward as an ace, and the Tigers added veteran depth in Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty behind him. The Tigers’ season could hinge on the team’s youth stepping up, which Parker Meadows, Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter and Colt Keith seem more than capable of doing.

Are the Guardians ever going to move Shane Bieber? It feels like they are projected to every season, but the rotation will start the season only notably lacking Aaron Civale. Cleveland will need Triston McKenzie to stay healthy and Carlos Carrasco to look like his 2014 or 2017 self during his first stint with the franchise. The back half of the Guardians’ lineup has a decent ceiling but an extremely low floor. If they struggle, the season could be over for Cleveland before it gets going.

Kansas City isn’t as far away from contending as some may think. The Royals should hit for more power this season as long as they stay healthy. Bobby Witt Jr. is the team’s most exciting player with his combo of power and speed, but Vinnie Pasquantino is another to watch. He has the skill to hit more than 25 home runs a season and should be in for a big season. Cole Ragans has strikeout stuff, but it remains to be seen what the rest of the rotation can do with a mix of experience (Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha) and youth (Brady Singer, Alec Marsh).

Chicago’s lineup really isn’t that bad when you look at it, top-down. The problem comes with the amount of trust they are going to have to give Erick Fedde (didn’t play last year), Chris Flexen (6.27 ERA with Colorado Rockies) and Nick Nastrini (rookie) in the rotation.

Pick: Tigers +350

West

Houston Astros +110

Texas Rangers +230

Seattle Mariners +285

Los Angeles Angels +4500

Oakland Athletics +25000

This division is top-heavy. Both the Rangers and Astros will be missing their aces to begin the year. Houston will be without Justin Verlander to begin the year, but he is expected to be back after about a month depending on how he does ramping up his pitch count. The Astros should be in good hands based on how Hunter Brown and J.P. France looked last season.

Texas is taking a page out of the New York Mets’ playbook and looking to use Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer to lead its rotation. Unfortunately, they are both hurt, and the Rangers will be without Jordan Montgomery, who remains a free agent. All eyes will be on Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford, who are expected to be among the frontrunners for AL Rookie of the Year.

Seattle’s everyday lineup has some changes to start the season. Jorge Polanco, Mitch Garver, and a returning Mitch Haniger join Julio Rodriguez in the batting order. The rotation figures to be a good one with Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert, but they have some injuries in the bullpen that could make the setup innings tough.

The Angels and Athletics can probably be included in the same paragraph. Los Angeles lost its best player in Shohei Ohtani, and to make matters worse, they just get to watch him play across town. Mike Trout’s age is starting to show, and his strikeout rate was concerningly high this spring. Oakland is going to be a seller at the trade deadline and will continue evaluating its young talent this season as they build for a future in whatever city they wind up in.

Pick: Rangers +230

Wild Card

Astros -450

Yankees -240

Mariners -155

Houston and New York should be top teams in the AL if they stay healthy. They have the pitching and the lineup depth to compete. Seattle finished one game back of the Wild Card last year and should be neck and neck with Toronto again. It could come down to which team stays healthier, but for now, I’m siding with the Mariners clinching that final spot.

National League

East

Atlanta Braves -240

Philadelphia Phillies +310

New York Mets +1200

Miami Marlins +1700

Washington Nationals +10000

The Braves head into the season as the favorites to win the NL East. They have won the division six years in a row. Atlanta retained most of its starting lineup from last season and bolstered its rotation and bullpen at the cost of losing depth. Injuries may tell the tale for the Braves this year, but for now, while they are healthy, it is easy to see why they are favored.

Philadelphia keeps knocking off the Braves in the first round of the postseason but hasn’t won a World Series since 2008. The Phillies should have one of the better lineups in the league, and it believes the southpaw duo of Jose Alvarado and Gregory Soto can hold down the back end of the bullpen.

New York isn’t getting much preseason hype. It could be because ace Kodai Senga is going to start the season on the injured list. The Mets still have Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso leading the lineup. If New York can get some production from the back half of its lineup and rotation, they could make a run at the postseason.

Miami will be without Sandy Alcantara, who will be sidelined the entirety of 2024 due to an injury. His absence will cause the Malins to rely more on Jesus Luzardo while needing standout performances from Max Meyer and A.J. Puk if they are going to have a chance of competing this year. I like the Josh Bell move as much as anyone, but the lineup looks like it would have been better about three or four years ago.

Washington could be a really exciting team in the next year or two. The Nationals aren’t expected to compete this year, but there is a lot of excitement around CJ Abrams, James Wood and Dylan Crews. This team may not hit for average, but look for Jesse Winker, Joey Meneses and Joey Gallo to certainly hit for power.

Pick: Braves -240

Central

Chicago Cubs +185

St. Louis Cardinals +190

Cincinnati Reds +350

Milwaukee Brewers +750

Pittsburgh Pirates +1200

The Cubs finished second in the division a season ago, nine games back of the Brew Crew. Chicago re-signed Cody Bellinger, but a lot of questions surround this squad. They have the best odds to win the division, but if Christopher Morel, Michael Busch, Mike Tauchman or Yan Gomes struggle, the team’s depth doesn’t project to offer much more upside.

St. Louis had a brutal year in 2023 and is almost guaranteed to have a better season. The Cardinals still have faith in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado bouncing back and made a point of upgrading their starting rotation. Sonny Gray will have an injury to start the year, but the hope is that Miles Mikolas, Lance Lynn, Steven Matz, and Kyle Gibson can hold it down while they wait for him to return.

Cincinnati is dealing with injuries of its own, especially with Matt McLain, who will be sidelined indefinitely. Noelvi Marte will miss the first half of the season due to a suspension. Still, it feels like the Reds are right on the cusp of competing. Cincy finished 10 games back last season in the division. If, and it is a big if, Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott and Nick Lodolo can take another step forward and get some run support, the Reds can win their first NL Central title since 2012.

Milwaukee looks like it will fall from first to near-worst in 2024. The loss of Corbin Burnes as its ace certainly helps that move, but this feels like it is going to be a year of development for the Brewers. The future looks bright with Sal Frelick, Jackson Chourio, DL Hall, Brice Turang and Garrett Mitchell once he comes back from injury, but for now, they have upside in a division that no team should run away with.

Pittsburgh is going to Pittsburgh. They teased their fans with hype last season, winning 11 of 12 and being 18-8 at one point. The Pirates finished 76-86 and now project to finish last in the division. Pitt has exciting players in Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds and Ke’Bryan Hayes, but the rest of the lineup could easily not sniff a .250 batting average. The Pirates have Mitch Keller as its ace, with Martin Perez and Marco Gonzales in tow, but it just doesn’t look like it will be enough this year unless they greatly exceed expectations.

Pick: Reds +350

West

Los Angeles Dodgers -450

San Francisco Giants +1000

Arizona Diamondbacks +1000

San Diego Padres +1100

Colorado Rockies +20000

Los Angeles is going to be no surprise. Adding Shohei Ohtani should make you a favorite to win the division, especially when you pair him with Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith. Even if Ohtani doesn’t pitch this season, Los Angeles has high hopes for Tyler Glasnow if he can stay healthy and Yoshinobu Yamamoto if he can figure out the problems he had adjusting in the spring.

San Francisco made a late splash by adding the reigning NL Cy Young winner, Blake Snell, to its rotation. The Giants won’t benefit from having him be their Opening Day starter, but he is still a great addition to the rotation alongside Logan Webb. San Fran also added important bats to their lineup in Jorge Soler, Jung Hoo Lee and Matt Chapman. The Giants looked like a team that was going to get overlooked this season, but the playoffs aren’t out of the question as they once appeared.

Arizona made it to the World Series last year, and by all accounts, they just got better. They added big bats in Joc Pederson and Eugenio Suarez to the lineup. The Diamondbacks improved their rotation with Eduardo Rodriguez, and when he picked up an injury, they went out and got Jordan Montgomery. Arizona’s biggest question is who is going to step up in the bullpen as Paul Sewald deals with an injury to begin the year, but if they can figure that out, they should stay in the playoff hunt.

San Diego traded Juan Soto to the New York Yankees in the offseason and it felt like that might have been a sign they were going to kick the can on the 2024 season. The Padres must not have gotten that memo and came out of the Seoul Series splitting the two-game set with the Dodgers. Michael King looked great in his debut, and San Diego may have ended up taking both games if Jake Cronenworth’s glove didn’t break on a routine ground ball.

There isn’t much to say about Colorado. Nolan Jones should be a lot of fun to watch, but the Rockies just haven’t been able to fill out a pitching staff of guys who can excel at pitching at Coors Field half the year. Colorado locked down shortstop Ezequiel Tovar to a big extension and will hope that he continues to develop. Any return to form for Kris Bryant would also be a welcome sight.

Pick: Dodgers -450

Wild Card

Phillies -235

Cubs -115

Diamondbacks +110

The National League Wild Card race should be a tight one. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Cardinals, the Padres or the Giants make the playoff field instead of one of the teams listed. Philadelphia should have the lineup and pitching to make the playoffs, and the NL East could come down to the wire between them and the Braves. Chicago’s outlook is really dependent on its lineup, but heading into the season, I think they should play well enough to make the playoffs. Arizona made it last season and there just hasn’t been enough negative change to see why they couldn’t do it again. The addition of Snell to the Giants keeps them really close in this race, but he can also only pitch once every five days and is bound to have a bad start or two just like last year.