Odds for 2024 MLB home run leader ahead of Opening Day

We discuss the best odds for who will be the 2024 home run leader.

By Teddy Ricketson
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts during a 2024 Grapefruit League Spring Training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark on March 08, 2024 in Dunedin, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The MLB begins its regular season on Thursday, March 28. Bettors will have until the games begin to take any season-long action. One of the most entertaining stat races of the season is who will lead the league in home runs. Last year, Matt Olson led all of baseball with 54, while Shohei Ohtani led the American League with 44.

Let’s take a look at which players have the best odds to lead the MLB in home runs this season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 Home Run leader odds

Favorites

Aaron Judge +350
Matt Olson +600

There is no surprise for the players with the top odds. Judge hit 62 home runs in 2022 but dealt with some injuries last year and hit 37 home runs in 2023. He should benefit from the presence of Juan Soto in the batting lineup and should cut down on some walks, as pitchers won’t be able to pitch around him as often.

Olson led the league in home runs last season, and there haven’t been any monumental changes to him or the Atlanta Braves lineup to suggest he should have a huge drop. Sure, the first baseman may end up regressing slightly, but he has hit at least 34 home runs in three straight seasons.

Sleepers

Juan Soto +900

There is a lot of hype around Soto this season. He is in a contract year and now gets to play half of his games at Yankee Stadium. The porch isn’t as short in right field as old Yankee Stadium, but it still should play well to his power. Soto is projected to bat right in front of Judge, meaning opposing pitchers aren’t likely to pitch around Soto.

Pick: Judge +350

If he can stay healthy, Judge should put up monster numbers again this season. Based on various projections, we are likely looking for someone to hit at least 48 home runs. As long as the New York Yankees don’t sit him more to get him extra rest, he shouldn’t have a problem leading the league.

Odds

2024 Home Run Leader Odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Aaron Judge +350
Matt Olson +600
Pete Alonso +700
Kyle Schwarber +750
Juan Soto +900
Shohei Ohtani +900
Yordan Alvarez +1200
Fernando Tatis Jr. +1900
Ronald Acuna Jr. +1900
Austin Riley +1900
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +2200
Mike Trout +2200
Rafael Devers +2500
Jorge Soler +2800
Julio Rodriguez +3000
Bryce Harper +3000
Oneil Cruz +3500
Corey Seager +4000
Spencer Torkelson +4000
Adolis Garcia +4500
Gunnar Henderson +5000
Luis Robert Jr. +5500
Kyle Tucker +5500
Giancarlo Stanton +6000
Mookie Betts +6000
Jose Ramirez +7000
Royce Lewis +7000
Cody Bellinger +7000
Jazz Chisholm Jr. +7000
Marcell Ozuna +8000
Manny Machado +8000
Matt Chapman +8000
Marcus Semien +10000
Joey Votto +10000
Joey Gallo +10000
Jose Altuve +10000
Francisco Lindor +10000
Trea Turner +10000
Christopher Morel +10000
Christian Walker +10000
Byron Buxton +10000
Rhys Hoskins +10000
Randy Arozarena +10000
Anthony Santander +10000
Paul Goldschmidt +10000
Elly De La Cruz +10000
Ozzie Albies +10000
Nolan Arenado +10000
Max Muncy +10000

