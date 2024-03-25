 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best home run future odds ahead of Opening Day

We discuss which players have the best home run future lines for the 2024 MLB season.

By Teddy Ricketson
Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals in action against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium on February 27, 2024 in Jupiter, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Opening day of the 2024 MLB season is Thursday, March 28. Bettors will have until games begin that day to wager on players’ season-long futures for certain stats. One of the most popular bets is attempting to predict whether or not a player will hit more or less home runs than sportsbooks think they will.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at our favorite home run future lines, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 Home Run Futures odds

Favorites

Aaron Judge Over 41.5 (-125)
Austin Riley Over 35.5 (-110)
Juan Soto Over 36.5 (-125)

Judge is only one season removed from leading the league with 62 home runs in 2022. Last season, he hit 37 home runs and has tallied at least 37 in each of his last three campaigns. Judge, who only played in 106 games last year, has injury concerns, but if he can stay healthy, the presence of Soto should protect him in the lineup and allow him to hit his over.

Riley flies under the radar for the Atlanta Braves, thanks to Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson. He has hit at least 33 home runs in three straight seasons, including 37 last year. Riley has avoided injuries the last three years and missed eight regular-season games in that span. Barring his forgetting how to hit, he should be able to surpass this total.

Soto has picked a great time to have a contract year. He is set to be a free agent at the end of 2024 and gets to move from Petco Park to Yankee Stadium, which should be a little more friendly to the lefty. Soto will be protected in the lineup by Soto, and pitchers won’t be able to pitch around him. He hit a career-high 35 home runs last year, and I think he hits the over in 2024.

Sleepers

Elly De La Cruz Under 21.5 (+100)
Jorge Soler Under 28.5 (-120)

De La Cruz’s blinding speed and light tower power have excited the Cincinnati Reds fanbase. He played in 98 games last season and hit just .235 with 13 home runs. He swiped 35 bases, including a few highlight steals of home. De La Cruz mightily struggled against left-handed pitching (.184/.231/.263) and would need a hefty turnaround to hit the over even if he played in more games.

Soler was a solid get for the San Francisco Giants this offseason. He should bring a power bat to the Bay area as they looked to add to a struggling lineup that lacked pop. Soler hit 36 home runs last year but other than his career-high 48 in 2019, he hasn’t had more than 14 in a season. I think he finished with fewer than 29 home runs this season.

Pick: Paul Goldschmidt over 25.5 (-110)

Goldy had a down year, as did most of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023. They finished dead last in the NL Central for the first time since its creation in 1994. Goldschmidt will turn 37 years old this season so Father Time could be a contributing factor to his hitting .268 with 25 home runs last season, but I think he bounces back. Outside of the shortened 2020 season, Goldy has hit at least 25 home runs in the last six seasons. He should finish with at least 26 in 2024.

Full List of Odds

2024 Player Home Runs Future Odds 3/24

Player Over HR Line Over Odds Under HR Line under OddsOdds
Player Over HR Line Over Odds Under HR Line under OddsOdds
Aaron Judge Over 41.5 −125 Under 41.5 +105
Adley Rutschman Over 20.5 −110 Under 20.5 −110
Adolis Garcia Over 31.5 −110 Under 31.5 −110
Anthony Santander Over 27.5 −110 Under 27.5 −110
Austin Riley Over 35.5 −110 Under 35.5 −110
Bobby Witt Jr. Over 28.5 −110 Under 28.5 −110
Brent Rooker Over 24.5 −110 Under 24.5 −110
Bryce Harper Over 30.5 −115 Under 30.5 −105
Byron Buxton Over 23.5 −115 Under 23.5 −115
Cal Raleigh Over 26.5 −115 Under 26.5 −115
Christian Walker Over 29.5 +100 Under 29.5 −120
Christian Yelich Over 17.5 −105 Under 17.5 −125
Christopher Morel Over 26.5 −110 Under 26.5 −110
Cody Bellinger Over 23.5 −110 Under 23.5 −110
Corbin Carroll Over 23.5 −115 Under 23.5 −105
Corey Seager Over 29.5 −105 Under 29.5 −115
Elly De La Cruz Over 21.5 −120 Under 21.5 +100
Fernando Tatis Jr. Over 34.5 +110 Under 34.5 −130
Francisco Alvarez Over 22.5 −125 Under 22.5 −105
Francisco Lindor Over 27.5 −110 Under 27.5 −110
Giancarlo Stanton Over 27.5 +110 Under 27.5 −130
Gunnar Henderson Regular Over 27.5 −105 Under 27.5 −115
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Over 24.5 −105 Under 24.5 −125
Jorge Soler Over 28.5 +100 Under 28.5 −120
Jose Altuve Over 23.5 +105 Under 23.5 −125
Jose Ramirez Over 27.5 +105 Under 27.5 −125
Juan Soto Over 36.5 −125 Under 36.5 +105
Julio Rodriguez Over 31.5 −115 Under 31.5 −115
Kris Bryant Over 19.5 +110 Under 19.5 −130
Kyle Schwarber Over 39.5 −110 Under 39.5 −110
Kyle Tucker Over 31.5 +100 Under 31.5 −120
Lane Thomas Over 22.5 +100 Under 22.5 −120
Luis Robert Jr. Over 29.5 −110 Under 29.5 −110
Manny Machado Over 30.5 +100 Under 30.5 −120
Marcell Ozuna Over 29.5 −110 Under 29.5 −110
Marcus Semien Over 27.5 −110 Under 27.5 −110
Matt Chapman Over 23.5 +100 Under 23.5 −120
Matt Olson Over 42.5 +110 Under 42.5 −130
Max Muncy Over 26.5 −110 Under 26.5 −110
Mike Trout Over 30.5 −110 Under 30.5 −110
Mookie Betts Over 32.5 −115 Under 32.5 −105
Nolan Arenado Over 26.5 −110 Under 26.5 −110
Oneil Cruz Over 25.5 −115 Under 25.5 −105
Ozzie Albies Over 27.5 −110 Under 27.5 −110
Paul Goldschmidt Over 25.5 −110 Under 25.5 −110
Pete Alonso Over 42.5 +100 Under 42.5 −120
Rafael Devers Over 33.5 −110 Under 33.5 −110
Randy Arozarena Over 23.5 −110 Under 23.5 −110
Rhys Hoskins Over 27.5 −110 Under 27.5 −110
Ronald Acuna Jr Over 37.5 −105 Under 37.5 −115
Royce Lewis Over 24.5 −110 Under 24.5 −110
Ryan McMahon Over 21.5 −110 Under 21.5 −110
Shohei Ohtani Over 38.5 +120 Under 38.5 −150
Spencer Torkelson Over 29.5 +100 Under 29.5 −120
Trea Turner Over 23.5 −120 Under 23.5 +100
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over 33.5 −110 Under 33.5 −110
Wyatt Langford Over 24.5 −115 Under 24.5 −115
Yordan Alvarez Over 37.5 −105 Under 37.5 −115

