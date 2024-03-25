Odds, picks, predictions to win NL Cy Young in 2024 MLB season

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell won the 2023 National League Cy Young Award. He finished with a 2.25 ERA, 14-9 record, and 234 strikeouts in 180 innings of work. Snell hit free agency and decided to stay in the division with the San Francisco Giants. Jacob deGrom was the last back-to-back winner of the NL Cy Young Award, completing the feat in 2018-2019.

Let’s take a look at who has the best odds to win the 2024 NL Cy Young Award, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 MLB odds: NL Cy Young

Favorites

Spencer Strider +450

Zack Wheeler +850

Strider finished with the fourth-most votes for last year’s NL Cy Young Award. He made 32 starts and had a 20-5 record with a 3.86 ERA. Strider led the league with 281 strikeouts and likely would have won the award if not for a handful of starts toward the end of the season, where he struggled to get out of the first inning without allowing multiple runs.

Wheeler was signed to a shiny new contract this offseason and will be with ace of the Philadelphia Phillies for the foreseeable future. He finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting in 2023 with a 13-6 record and a 3.61 ERA. Wheeler punched out 212 hitters and ended the season with a 4.2 WAR.

Sleepers

Zac Gallen +1200

Tyler Glasnow +1400

Gallen finished third in voting a season ago and benefitted from the Arizona Diamondbacks’ impromptu run to the World Series. He had 20 quality starts and tallied a 17-9 record with a 3.47 ERA. Gallen threw 210 innings and struck out 220 while allowing only 47 walks. Arizona added some interesting bats in Eugenio Suarez and Joc Pederson, so if they can keep giving Gallen some run support, he should be among the top vote-getters again this season despite having to pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division.

The biggest question for Glasnow is whether or not he can stay healthy. He came over to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade last offseason and now gets to be the No. 1 pitcher for the projected best team in baseball. With injuries to the starting rotation, Glasnow is slotting in as the ace and should consistently see ample run support. He started 21 games last year and had a 10-7 record with a 3.53 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 120 innings. That was the first season that he started more than 14 games in his eight-year career.

Odds

Spencer Strider +450

Zack Wheeler +800

Logan Webb +950

Yoshinobu Yamamoto +1000

Zac Gallen +1200

Max Fried +1300

Tyler Glasnow +1400

Freddy Peralta +1500

Blake Snell +1800

Justin Steele +2000

Pick: Strider +450

Strider’s inconsistency at the end of the season was concerning. He allowed at least three earned runs in four of his last five starts, including the postseason. In the last two months of the season, Strider had starts against the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates — last year’s bottom teams in the NL Central — where he allowed six earned runs. Still, Strider has been working on varying his pitch mix more this offseason and has developed a new breaking ball. He hasn’t allowed a run in spring training, has won three of his five starts, and has 29 strikeouts in 18.2 innings of work. If Strider can have fewer bad starts and still get the run support from the Braves lineup, he should win the 2024 NL Cy Young Award.