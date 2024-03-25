Odds, picks, predictions to win AL Cy Young in 2024 MLB season

The 2024 regular season is on the horizon, and it is time to look at who could be in the running for the 2024 AL Cy Young Award. Gerrit Cole is the reigning award winner, but it is unlikely that he will repeat as he is already dealing with injuries to begin the season. The last back-to-back winner of the AL Cy Young was Pedro Martinez in 1999-2000.

Let’s take a look at the favorites to win and a couple of sleeper picks, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 MLB odds: AL Cy Young

Favorites

Kevin Gausman +650

Framber Valdez +800

Gausman may seem like a head-scratcher to have as good of odds as he does, but it isn’t as surprising as you may think. He finished third in the AL Cy Young Award voting last season. Gausman finished with a 12-9 record, 3.16 ERA and 237 strikeouts. The Toronto Blue Jays project to be a competitive team in 2024 and could provide Gausman with more run support, resulting in a few more wins for his stat line this year.

Valdez has the benefit of pitching for the Houston Astros and getting the run support from their lineup. He finished 9th last season in AL Cy Young voting and still gets to face the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics several times this season. Valdez finished last season with a 12-11 record, a 3.45 ERA, and he fanned 200 strikeouts.

Sleepers

Tarik Skubal +900

Luis Castillo +1000

I think the Detroit Tigers are in for a better season than anticipated. A lot of that has to do with Skubal taking over as the ace of the team after Eduardo Rodriguez left in free agency. Skubal only pitched in 15 games last season but had a 7-3 record with a 2.80 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 80.1 innings of work.

Castillo has looked good so far in spring training, going 2-1 with a 2.77 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13 innings. He has the benefit of pitching at T-Mobile Park, which tends to be more hitter-friendly. He finished with a 3.34 ERA and 219 punchouts last season in 197 innings of work. With a 14-9 record, he finished fifth in AL Cy Young voting.

Odds

Kevin Gausman +650

Framber Valdez +800

Corbin Burnes +800

Tarik Skubal +900

Cole Ragans +900

Luis Castillo +1000

George Kirby +1300

Pablo Lopez +1500

Grayson Rodriguez +2000

Gerrit Cole +2200

Pick: Tarik Skubal +900

Burnes is tempting here because I think he gets a ton of run support, but I’m leaning toward Skubal. If he doesn’t get hurt, he gets to pitch against a much easier division and should be able to dominate hitters with his high strikeout rate. So far in the spring, Skubal has fanned 13 batters in just nine innings. He should be able to stay in the Cy Young race all season if he can stay healthy or if he doesn’t get the old Jacob deGrom effect, where he was great on the mound but got a minimal amount of run support.