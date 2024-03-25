Odds, picks, predictions to win NL MVP in 2024 MLB season

With Opening Day of the 2024 MLB season approaching, it is time to make a prediction for which National League player will win the coveted MVP Award this season. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is the reigning winner after he swiped 70 stolen bases and hit 41 home runs.

The NL MVP race could get interesting with the addition of Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but his not pitching this season could make it tougher for him to win. Let’s take a look at two favorites and two sleepers to win the 2024 NL MVP Award, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 MLB odds: NL MVP

Favorites

Ronald Acuna Jr. +500

Mookie Betts +650

The path to winning a second-consecutive MVP Award is clear for Acuna. He just needs to come close to repeating what he did last year. Unless there is a league-wide uptick in home runs this season, if he can hit 37+ home runs and swipe 60+ bags, Acuna should be the first back-to-back NL MVP Winner since Albert Pujols in 2008 and 2009.

Betts started the season strong in the Seoul Series, knocking an improbable home run and adding 6 RBI. It will be interesting to see if an accumulation of errors for the new shortstop would affect his MVP campaign. Betts should be able to get plenty of opportunities batting leadoff for Los Angeles and could lead the league in runs scored, along with solid home run and RBI numbers.

Sleepers

Corbin Carroll +1800

Trea Turner +2200

Carroll impressed as a rookie in 2023, hitting .285 with 25 home runs, 76 RBI and 54 stolen bases in 153 games played. He took home the NL Rookie of the Year Award and now will turn his sights to being the MVP. The Arizona lineup doesn’t have as many weapons to help him, but he should be able to firmly have his name in the conversation if he continues improving.

OK, if you look at the first half of Turner’s 2023 campaign, you would think this is ludicrous. But, once the city rallied around him and applauded him, he actually turned his season around and went on a tear. Turner finished the year hitting .266 with 26 home runs, 76 RBI, and 30 stolen bases. If he isn’t as streaky and plays consistently this season, it isn’t crazy to think that Turner could finish with 33+ home runs, 90+ RBI and 45+ stolen bases and that could have him in the running.

Odds

Ronald Acuna Jr. +500

Mookie Betts +650

Shohei Ohtani +750

Fernando Tatis Jr. +1000

Bryce Harper +1000

Freddie Freeman +1200

Matt Olson +1500

Corbin Carroll +1800

Trea Turner +2200

Manny Machado +2200

Pick: Betts +650

I am a Braves fan and an Acuna homer, but I don’t think he takes home yet another MVP Award. For one, he set his own personal bar very high. Second, he was dealing with an injury during the preseason. If Acuna isn’t 100% healthy, it could limit him enough that his stolen base numbers dip. Betts is in line for a big year and has a chance to put up record numbers for runs scored with the firepower in the lineup behind him.