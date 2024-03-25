Odds, picks, predictions to win NL West in 2024 MLB season

The NL West tends to run through Los Angeles, which looks no different as we head into the 2024 season. The Dodgers have won the division in 10 of the last 11 seasons with the San Francisco Giants winning in 2021. Los Angeles spent nearly a billion dollars between Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason and are the favorites to win the West again.

Let’s take a look at who has the best odds to win the NL West at DraftKings Sportsbook and who could be a sleeper to keep an eye on.

2024 MLB odds: NL West

Favorites

Los Angeles Dodgers -450

It’s not hard to see why Los Angeles is favored. They landed Ohtani, who is still an MVP candidate for 2024 despite being shut down from pitching. Los Angeles practically has an All-Star Game lineup going every day, and the only question is the health of the pitching rotation. The Dodgers head into the start of the season, missing Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Walker Buehler and Emmet Sheehan. Los Angeles just needs to score more runs than its pitchers allow, and they have the lineup to do that consistently.

Sleepers

Arizona Diamondbacks +1000

Arizona not only made the playoffs last year as a Wild Card team, but they represented the NL in the World Series. It was a breath of fresh air from the National League, but they came up short against the Texas Rangers. The fact that they have such longshot odds have to be the result of how good the Dodgers look and not a commentary on the Diamondbacks. They return all of their important players from a year ago and added Joc Pederson, Eugenio Suarez and Eduardo Rodriguez.

Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers -450

San Francisco Giants +1000

Arizona Diamondbacks +1000

San Diego Padres +1100

Colorado Rockies +20000

Pick: Dodgers -450

Picking any team other than the Dodgers wouldn’t be prudent at this point. I really do like Arizona’s chances but if Mookie isn’t a liability at shortstop and Los Angeles is able to still get competitive starts from its fill-in starters while players heal, they are going to be tough to catch.