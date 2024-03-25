Odds, picks, predictions to win NL Central in 2024 MLB season

The National League Central has been a toss-up over the last seven years, with no team in that span winning the division two years in a row. The Milwaukee Brewers are the reigning divisional champs but are expected to take a step back in the division after trading ace Corbin Burns to the Baltimore Orioles.

Let’s take a look at which teams have the best chance to win the NL Central in 2024, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 MLB odds: NL Central

Favorites

Chicago Cubs +185

St. Louis Cardinals +190

Chicago got a boost to its projected lineup when free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger re-signed with the team. The Cubs should benefit from another season of Seiya Suzuki, Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner. The biggest questions are whether or not Christopher Morel, Michael Busch and Mike Tauchman can hit well enough not to be lineup liabilities. Chicago fans also highly await the major league debut of Shota Imanaga to see if he is as good as billed.

St. Louis had a down year in 2023 and finished dead last in the NL Central with a 71-91 record. The Cardinals couldn’t stay healthy, and their lineup got off to a slow start. St. Louis should be able to bounce back unless Father Time starts to catch up to Paul Goldschmidt. Still, it isn’t crazy to think that Goldy, Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, and Willson Contreras can play consistently enough to generate the run support needed to help out the rotation.

Sleepers

Cincinnati Reds +350

Cincinnati’s season is already off to a rocky start. They had an influx of infielders, and they were going to have to train some of them to play outfield. Then Noelvi Marte got suspended for 80 games for PED usage, and Matt McLain picked up a shoulder injury that may require surgery. If the injury only sidelines him a short amount of time, Cincinnati could still make some noise, especially if they get consistent, solid performances from the rotation.

Odds

Chicago Cubs +185

St. Louis Cardinals +190

Cincinnati Reds +350

Milwaukee Brewers +750

Pittsburgh Pirates +1200

Pick: Reds +350

Despite the suspension and the injury, I like the Reds’ chances to win the division. I’m not predicting a huge bounceback for St. Louis, and I think that they will finish third. Chicago should be Cincinnati’s biggest threat, but if Imanaga struggles in his first year in the majors and the lineup struggles to get into a groove, it’s easy to see how Chicago can fall below expectations. Cincinnati will need to play to its potential and stay healthy, but I really think they will win the NL Central in 2024.