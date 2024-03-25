Odds, picks, predictions to win NL East in 2024 MLB season

The Atlanta Braves have won the NL East six years in a row. The closest a team has gotten to them was the New York Mets, who had the same record in 2022 but weren’t given the division title due to a head-to-head losing record against the Braves that year.

The Philadelphia Phillies likely have the best chance of catching Atlanta in 2024. The Mets are already dealing with injuries; the Miami Marlins would need to exceed expectations greatly, and the Nationals will just be getting their young players plenty of big-league experience.

Let’s look at who has the best odds to win the NL East in 2024 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 MLB odds: NL East

Favorites

Braves -240

Phillies +310

Atlanta returns all of its heavy hitters to the lineup. They used prospects and depth to upgrade their bullpen and also acquired Jarred Kelenic, who could be a big contributor if they could reset him back to what made him a highly touted prospect for the Seattle Mariners. The Braves are a few injuries away from having to rely on non-existent depth, however, so they don’t need to be making the division banner just yet.

Philadelphia always seems to be competitive. If Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm can start the season hot, the Phillies have one of the best lineups in the league. They have a deep rotation and reliable arms in their bullpen. If Philly can sustain some momentum during the season and take a few more games against the Braves, the Phillies could absolutely take the division.

Sleepers

Mets +1200

New York is only two years removed from winning 101 games. The Mets don’t have to deal with the injuries to Max Scherzer or Jacob deGrom, as both are with the Texas Rangers. Last year, New York dealt with an uncharacteristically down year from Sterling Marte. If he, Brett Baty and Mark Vientos could look like themselves and have better years, that would take pressure off of Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.

Pick: Braves -240

Anything can happen over the course of the season, and the biggest worry for the Braves would be an injury to Acuna or Olson. With the moves that Atlanta made this offseason to get better, they sacrificed depth and with how good Philly is, a few extended absences could throw off the Braves’ season early. Still, Atlanta is the pick to win the division, given the strength of its lineup, its top four starters, and its bullpen.