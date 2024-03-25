Odds, picks, predictions to win AL Central in 2024 MLB season

The AL Central’s continual rebuild continued in 2023 as the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox got a good look at their farm systems. The Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians seemed like they were a player or two away from contending, but the Minnesota Twins ended up running away in the division.

The AL Central could be a division to watch in 2024 as a different team has won it over the last three years. Let’s take a look at some favorites to win the division as well as a sleeper, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 MLB odds: AL Central

Favorites

Twins -115

Tigers +350

Minnesota didn’t make any splashy moves this offseason and should return most of its division-winning squad from a year ago. The Twins would benefit from a step forward for Matt Wallner and Alex Kiriloff to go along with Edouard Julien, Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis. Minnesota’s rotation could be its downfall, but a lack of starter depth is somewhat synonymous with the AL Central as a whole.

There is growing excitement for the Tigers as they continue their youth movement. Parker Meadows, Riley Greene, Spencer Torklelson and Kerry Carpenter are leading a new era for Detroit. Colt Keith — the franchise's No. 2 prospect — is expected to make the opening day roster. Good years from Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty and Matt Manning could result in Detroit winning the division in 2014.

Sleepers

Royals +850

Kansas City isn’t as far from competing as some people think. Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino lead the Royals, and they still have Salvador Perez anchoring the offense. Kansas City may not have a high team batting average, but they’re going to hit for power with MJ Melendez at the top of the order and the addition of Hunter Renfroe in free agency. If Kansas City pulls out a division win, it will be due to Cole Ragans and Brady Singer showing improvement on the mound, with Nick Pratto and Michael Massey helping to solidify the middle of the batting order.

Odds

Twins -115

Tigers +350

Guardians +350

Royals +850

White Sox +4000

Pick: Twins -115

I don’t think Minnesota will win the division, and this may end up closer than people think. The AL Central could come down to which team stays the healthiest, but as long as Pablo Lopez, Royce Lewis and Carlos Correa aren’t sidelined for large chunks of the season, the Twins should take the division. I’m most interested to see if Wallner and Kiriloff can get off to hot starts and look like the highly touted prospects they came up as.