Padres drop Game 1 of Seoul Series after Jake Cronenworth’s glove actually breaks [VIDEO]

Growing up playing baseball likely results in some shared experiences between ballplayers. Your walk-up song was always the best, everyone tried to do their best Derek Jeter-esque throw across the diamond, and if you didn’t field a ball correctly, it was because there was a hole in your glove.

Well, for San Diego Padres first baseman Jake Cronenworth, the latter was true on Wednesday morning. The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Padres as part of MLB’s Seoul Series to begin the 2024 MLB season. San Diego took a 2-1 lead into the top of the 8th inning. Los Angeles worked a few walks and had tied the game up 2-2 with a sac fly, leaving runners on first and second with one out. Gavin Lux hit a ground ball into the gap between first and second base, but Cronenworth was there for a chance to get a fielder’s choice at second base, with the possibility of a double play.

Baseball is so back pic.twitter.com/U0ZnHZ5kIl — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 20, 2024

The ball breaks the webbing in Cronenworth’s glove and dribbles into right field, resulting in a run scoring and no outs being tallied.

The Dodgers scored two more runs in the 8th inning and held on to the 5-2 victory. The glove-breaking situation feels like one of those “dog ate my homework” excuses that actually came to fruition. It capped off a rough showing for San Diego to begin the season, as they not only lost but also dealt with several pitch clock violations, including at least one that resulted in a runner being put on base due to the automatic ball being ball four.

Seoul Series Game 1 stats to know

Dodgers (1-0)

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers debut): 2-5, RBI

Mookie Betts: 2-4, RBI, BB

Freddie Freeman: 0-2, 2 BBs, K

Tyler Glasnow: 5.0 innings, 2 hits, 2 earned runs, 3 Ks, 4 BBs

Padres (0-1)

Fernando Tatis: 0-4, K

Xander Bogaerts: 2-4, RBI

Manny Machado: 0-3, BB, R

Yu Darvish: 3.2 innings, 2 hits, 0 ER, 3 Ks, 3 BBs