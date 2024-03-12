Mets closer Edwin Diaz strikes out the side in first game since last year’s knee injury

It can be awfully easy to focus on the negatives during spring training, when a new foreboding injury seems to crop up every day. But the return of baseball is supposed to be a time of boundless hope and optimism, and in that spirit, we’ve got some good news: Mets star closer Edwin Diaz finally made his return to game action on Monday, just about a year after suffering a heart-breaking knee injury during the World Baseball Classic. And Diaz looked just like his old self, too, striking out the side against the Marlins with the same hard slider that dominated the league two years ago:

(And yes, for those wondering, he did enter the game with Timmy Trumpet blaring.)

It’s hard to overstate the impact Diaz’s return will have for the Mets, especially if he’s anything like the pitcher he was the last time we saw him. The righty was nigh-unhittable in 2022, with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves over 61 appearances. He made his second career All-Star appearance, and it was even enough to get him some down-ballot MVP consideration. After the year, New York rewarded him with a five-year, $102 million contract — a record for a reliever — and went about building its 2023 roster relying on Diaz to cover for some sketchy bullpen depth in front of him.

Alas, Diaz tore ligaments in his knee during a post-game celebration at the World Baseball Classic, and while his absence wasn’t the only reason why the Mets disappointed last season, there were also plenty of games in which he could’ve made a difference. This time around, the Mets are hoping a healthy Diaz, along with offseason additions like Jake Diekman and Jorge Lopez, can help out a pitching staff that was already a little iffy even before Kodai Senga’s shoulder strain. But hey, we said we were focusing on the positives: Diaz looks great, and it’s great to have one of baseball’s singular talents back in action.