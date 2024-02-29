2024 Opening Day starter tracker: Sonny Gray, Pablo Lopez, more get the nod

Spring training is officially underway, and while there’s still much to be decided in camps around the league, we’re now officially less than a month away from Opening Day. That means it’s about time we started keeping tabs on which pitchers will have the honor of taking the mound on March 28 (well, March 20 and 21 for the Dodgers and Padres), as announcements have already started to come in.

While it’s true that Opening Day counts for only one game in the standings, it’s still an honor to be tabbed as the starter for that day in front of a sell-out crowd. With that in mind, we’ll be regularly updating the table below to give you an up-to-date picture of each team’s Opening Day starter situation. Some teams have already ended the suspense; some are foregone conclusions yet to be made official; some are genuinely up in the air. Be sure to check back often to keep up with the latest changes.