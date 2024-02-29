 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 Opening Day starter tracker: Sonny Gray, Pablo Lopez, more get the nod

We’ll be keeping track of every Opening Day starter as they’re announced.

By Chris Landers
Sonny Gray of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium on February 27, 2024 in Jupiter, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Spring training is officially underway, and while there’s still much to be decided in camps around the league, we’re now officially less than a month away from Opening Day. That means it’s about time we started keeping tabs on which pitchers will have the honor of taking the mound on March 28 (well, March 20 and 21 for the Dodgers and Padres), as announcements have already started to come in.

While it’s true that Opening Day counts for only one game in the standings, it’s still an honor to be tabbed as the starter for that day in front of a sell-out crowd. With that in mind, we’ll be regularly updating the table below to give you an up-to-date picture of each team’s Opening Day starter situation. Some teams have already ended the suspense; some are foregone conclusions yet to be made official; some are genuinely up in the air. Be sure to check back often to keep up with the latest changes.

Opening Day starter tracker 2024

Team Announced? Player Frontrunner
Diamondbacks No N/A Zac Gallen
Braves No N/A Spencer Strider, Max Fried
Orioles No N/A Corbin Burnes
Red Sox No N/A Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello
Cubs No N/A Justin Steele
White Sox Yes Dylan Cease
Reds No N/A Hunter Greene
Guardians No N/A Shane Bieber
Rockies No N/A Kyle Freeland
Tigers No N/A Tarik Skubal
Astros No N/A Framber Valdez
Royals No N/A Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha
Angels No N/A Patrick Sandoval
Dodgers No N/A Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Marlins Yes Jesus Luzardo
Brewers Yes Freddy Peralta
Twins Yes Pablo Lopez
Mets No N/A Jose Quintana
Yankees No N/A Gerrit Cole
Athletics No N/A Paul Blackburn
Phillies No N/A Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler
Pirates Yes Mitch Keller
Cardinals Yes Sonny Gray
Padres No N/A Joe Musgrove
Giants No N/A Logan Webb
Mariners No N/A Luis Castillo
Rays No N/A Zach Eflin
Rangers No N/A Nathan Eovaldi
Blue Jays No N/A Kevin Gausman
Nationals No N/A Josiah Gray, Patrick Corbin

