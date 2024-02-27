Shohei Ohtani homers in Dodgers spring training debut, because of course

After a bit of a cautious start to his first spring training with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani finally appeared in game action on Tuesday afternoon — and wasted little time showing fans what they’re in store for over the next decade or so.

Granted, things got off to a bit of a slow start against the White Sox; Ohtani struck out and then grounded into a double play in his first two at-bats. But Dave Roberts gave him a third time at the plate before calling it a day, and Ohtani took full advantage, launching an oppo bomb out to left off veteran reliever Dominic Leone.

That’s exactly the sort of easy power — a fastball on the inner third that he still somehow inside-outs over the fence in dead left field — that’s helped make Ohtani such an unprecedented star over his first few years in the Majors (and that helped him swat an AL-leading 44 homers last season despite appearing in just 135 games). It also marked the end of Ohtani’s first game as a Dodger, as the team looks to avoid overworking its new $700 million man as he recovers from last year’s elbow surgery.

Los Angeles ran out a top three of Mookie Betts, Ohtani and Freddie Freeman on Tuesday, the first time a team boasted three former MVPs atop its lineup since the 1983 Phillies. That trio went 2-for-8 with a single and Ohtani’s homer before being lifted, but we expect some far bigger fireworks once the games start to actually count. It’s also good news for Ohtani’s health amid speculation that he might not be ready for the team’s season-opening matchup with the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20 — a full week ahead of everyone else’s Opening Day. Ohtani’s massive popularity in east Asia, and his dedication to being on the field at all times, would seem to suggest that there’s no way he’s missing that contest. Seeing his swing in midseason form, however, certainly allays any concerns.