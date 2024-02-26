Report: Cardinals set to sign former Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford

The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly signing long-time San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, per a report from Katie Woo of The Athletic.

The St. Louis Cardinals are signing Brandon Crawford, sources tell The Athletic. The move brings needed veteran shortstop depth behind Masyn Winn, with Tommy Edman's status for Opening Day unclear.



News here, more to come: https://t.co/gt0tBtsy3s — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) February 26, 2024

Crawford’s career appeared to be on its last legs in 2023, when he hit just .194/.273/.314 over 93 games for San Francisco and was serenaded by fans during his final home game. But the 37-year-old kept his options open all winter, and now he’s found a new home in St. Louis — where the Cardinals are looking for some infield depth as several contributors work their way back from injury.

There’s no confusion as to where the future lies for the Cards at shortstop: That title belongs 21-year-old Masyn Winn, the team’s top prospect who made his MLB debut late last season. After that, though, come some questions. The team’s projected starting second baseman, Brendan Donovan, missed the final two months of 2023 after undergoing elbow surgery on his throwing arm. The other candidate for middle-infield reps, center fielder Tommy Edman, has yet to take live swings — let alone appear in game action — this spring as he recovers from offseason wrist surgery, and his status for Opening Day is currently very much in doubt.

Beyond that, there isn’t much in the way of middle infield depth, with the defensively challenged Nolan Gorman far better suited to a DH role. Hence the need for a veteran stopgap, and after watching Tim Anderson, Amed Rosario, Nick Ahmed and Enrique Hernandez all come off the board over the past few days, St. Louis apparently felt it had to act now rather than risk missing out and putting itself in a bind come the regular season. Crawford doesn’t figure to have much left in his bat, but he’s a sturdy enough defender at either short or second, and he’s at least a known quantity who can hopefully tide the team over until it gets fully healthy. If he’s forced into substantial playing time, however, the Cardinals could be in trouble.