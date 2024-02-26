One detail from Carlos Rodon’s first spring start that offers hope for 2024 bounce-back

At this point, most New York Yankees fans are probably in “we’ll believe it when we see it” mode regarding left-hander Carlos Rodon. Understandably so, considering how poorly Rodon’s first season in pinstripes went: After signing a six-year, $162 million deal last winter, Rodon missed almost the entire first half with back and forearm trouble, then got lit up to a 6.85 ERA when was finally able to take the mound. For a player so crucial to New York’s playoff chances — and whose contract was a major reason why the team fell short in the bidding for Yoshinobu Yamamoto this winter — it was about as brutal a debut as you could imagine, one that led plenty of fans to write Rodon off entirely.

But it’s worth pointing out that Rodon was among the best starters in the game just 18 months ago; he just turned 31 this past December. It would hardly be unprecedented for him to bounce back in 2024. And in his spring debut, he showed signs of doing just that — thanks in particular to a tweak to his arsenal that deserves a spotlight.

Carlos Rodón's 4Ks thru 2. pic.twitter.com/wjtOAR4gzp — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 25, 2024

First thing’s first: Please don’t lose sleep over Rodon averaging less than 94 mph on his four-seam fastball. You can throw radar-gun readings right out the window at this point in spring training, especially for a veteran like Rodon who’s had well-documented health issues. Late February is not the time to be airing it out, and most pitchers are just beginning to ramp up their throwing programs and get themselves into regular-season shape. Rodon’s top-line numbers against the Blue Jays — 2.2 innings, one hit, one run, two walks and five Ks — were strong, and it’s encouraging to see him missing bats again. Beyond all that, though, Rodon did something else that caught our eye: He introduced a new pitch to the mix, a cutter that in both movement and velocity falls somewhere in between his heater and slider.

Rodon rose to stardom as a two-pitch pitcher, rarely bothering to mix in a curve or changeup. That worked just fine when those two pitches were blowing past people. In 2023, however, batters adjusted, and the quality of his stuff went from “otherworldly” to “merely very good” The result? Lots of hard contact and lots of home runs.

The problem was particularly acute against righties, who slugged .510 off Rodon last year and accounted for 12 of the 15 long balls he allowed. Even more interestingly, much of that damage came due to early aggression: Right-handed batters had massive swing rates against Rodon’s four-seamer, especially on first pitches; he ranked in the first percentile in early called strikes, which suggests that hitters were looking for the heater immediately and punishing it when they got it. From there, everything snowballed — Rodon’s confidence wavered, he wound up in worse counts, his walk rate jumped, and on and on.

Which brings us back to that cutter. Sure, he only threw it five times, and sure, it was one spring start in February. But it’s easy to see how the pitch might help Rodon in 2024: If it sticks, it gives him a different look with which to attack righties early in counts, introducing some uncertainty and allowing him to get ahead more often. Rodon’s primary heater is still a very good pitch, and it still generated a solid number of whiffs last year. He just needed to introduce something else to change it up a bit, and the cutter could be exactly that. At the very least, it’s good to see he and the Yankees tinkering a bit as they try to get him back to being the pitcher we saw in Chicago and San Francisco.