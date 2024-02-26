When will Shohei Ohtani make spring training debut for Dodgers?

After months of anticipation, we finally know when we’ll see Shohei Ohtani play his first game in a Dodgers uniform. Los Angeles has been taking it slow with its $700 million man this spring as he recovers from last September’s elbow surgery. But Ohtani has steadily checked every box, from cage work to batting practice to live pitching, and now he’s ready for his spring training debut — which will come on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, according to a team announcement.

And in case you’re wondering whether that’s subject to change, well, the Dodgers are already selling tickets off it:

Shohei Ohtani will make his Cactus League debut on Tuesday vs. the White Sox at Camelback Ranch.



: https://t.co/b8tiTv8hbD pic.twitter.com/wG1NxStqT1 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 25, 2024

Ohtani will not pitch this season, instead serving as the team’s full-time DH — the same role he played in 2019, while recovering from Tommy John surgery with the Angels. If hitting in the big leagues and rehabbing at the same time sounds like a lot, well, it is, and it’s a burden that the Dodgers are staying mindful of. So much so that manager Dave Roberts, for the first time publicly, left open the possibility that Ohtani might not be in the lineup when L.A. opens the regular season against the San Diego Padres in South Korea on March 20. From ESPN:

“I do think that having him play certainly adds to the attention of the series, of the games,” Roberts said. “But most importantly is his health. So, if it lines up, great. And if it doesn’t, then we’ll still move on from there.”

Unless Ohtani has a setback in his recovery from elbow surgery or suffers a new injury, I would bet the farm on him being in the lineup for that March 20 opener; he’s not missing those two games, especially given his popularity in east Asia. Still, it is a good reminder of just how unique Ohtani’s two-way game is, and how fragile an arrangement it can be.

Still only 29, Ohtani authored a .304/.412/.654 batting line with an AL-best 44 home runs in 2023. He also threw 132 innings with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts before hurting his elbow, taking home his second AL MVP Award in three years.