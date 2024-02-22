One key player on each team to watch during spring training: NL West

Well everyone, we finally made it: Spring training has arrived, and in a matter of days we’ll have real, actual baseball games to talk about. Sure, there’s still a good amount of Hot Stove business to be wrapped up, but it’s time to get our first look at how all 30 teams are shaping up ahead of the 2024 season. With that in mind, we’ll be going division-by-division to give you one key player to watch on every roster — continuing with the NL West.

Most important players to watch during spring training: NL West

Arizona Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt, RHP

Under-the-radar choice: Gabriel Moreno, C

The lasting image of Pfaadt’s 2024 season was him pitching the Diamondbacks all the way to the World Series. Before that, though, it was an awfully bumpy debut for Arizona’s top pitching prospect. So which Pfaadt is the real Pfaadt? The answer, as is often the case with these things, is probably somewhere in the middle — Pfaadt made real strides down the stretch, adding a sinker that made him even more lethal against righties, but he still doesn’t really have a way of handling lefties. If Arizona is going to make another deep postseason run, though, they’ll need him to take a step forward. (And speaking of rookies shining on the postseason stage: Moreno had his own coming-out party, but how much of that power will transfer to a larger sample size?)

Colorado Rockies: Ezequiel Tovar, SS

Under-the-radar choice: Brendan Rodgers, 2B

Look, there’s not a ton to get excited about at Rockies camp this year, but maybe this is finally the time for Tovar to break out. He struggled at the plate last season, but he was also just 21, and the physical tools are obvious (as is the plus defense at shortstop). If you’re looking for a reason why Colorado could exceed expectations in 2024, Tovar is the place to start. (And hey, maybe this is finally season that Rodgers, a former top prospect in his own right, finally puts together after coming on strong late last year.)

Los Angeles Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP

Under-the-radar choice: Gavin Lux, SS

After months of speculation, we’re finally set to get our first look at Yamamoto in a Dodgers uniform. Given the injury concerns up and down L.A.’s rotation, the team will be counting on its Japanese ace to be an anchor — is he up for that challenge in his first MLB season? His stuff and his performance in NPB (not to mention Team Japan in the WBC) suggests yes, but we won’t know until we know.

Lost in all the hubbub around the Dodgers’ billion-dollar offseason is the fact that this lineup is still a bit of a work in progress, star-studded at the top but wonky in certain spots. One of those spots: shortstop, where Lux will get the chance to nail down the starting job after blowing out his knee last spring and missing the entire season. Lux has the physical tools and prospect pedigree, but L.A. will be asking a lot of him.

San Diego Padres: Yu Darvish, RHP

Under-the-radar choice: A.J. Preller, GM

Okay, this is cheating a bit, but ... San Diego’s roster still feels awfully incomplete, right? The only serious outfielders on this roster right now are Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jose Azocar, and there remain no clear answers at DH; clearly, Preller has some work to do while his team is in camp. If he can fill those holes ably, there remains enough talent on this team to envision them making a run at a Wild Card spot. To do so, however, they’ll need Darvish to recapture his past form after a very bumpy (and, once again, injury-filled) 2023 season. If the righty pitches the way he did even just two years ago, he could form a very solid trio with Joe Musgrove and Michael King.

San Francisco Giants: Jung Hoo Lee, OF

Under-the-radar choice: Marco Luciano, SS

Lee was the one big splash the Giants managed over the winter, and much will be expected of him after signing a nine-figure deal. The athleticism and center-field prowess is obvious, but is the former KBO star be able to do enough damage at the plate to become a true impact player? And while we’re here: Who’s going to start at shortstop for this team now that Brandon Crawford has finally moved on? The team sure wants it to be top prospect Luciano, but he didn’t look ready for primetime in his first taste of the Majors last season. Unless San Francisco gets big years from both players, it feels like another middling season by the Bay.