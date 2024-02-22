One key player on each team to watch during spring training: NL Central

Well everyone, we finally made it: Spring training has arrived, and in a matter of days we’ll have real, actual baseball games to talk about. Sure, there’s still a good amount of Hot Stove business to be wrapped up, but it’s time to get our first look at how all 30 teams are shaping up ahead of the 2024 season. With that in mind, we’ll be going division-by-division to give you one key player to watch on every roster — continuing with the NL Central.

Most important players to watch during spring training: NL Central

Chicago Cubs: Shota Imanaga, LHP

Under-the-radar choice: Michael Busch, 1B

It feels like just about every conceivable outcome is on the table for Imanaga as he makes the leap to the States. His track record in Japan the last few years is pretty sterling, and he boasts a deceptive fastball with great movement metrics and a deep arsenal behind it. Will it be able to keep hitters off-balance all year? Or will his lack of elite velocity — and the inflated home run totals he allowed in NPB — be a harbinger of things to come? The answer feels like it will go a long way toward determining the ceiling for a Cubs team that’s relying heavily on Imanaga to solidify its rotation behind ace Justin Steele.

Another question for the Cubs to answer: What does the corner infield situation look like? Signing Matt Chapman doesn’t look like it’s in the cards, leaving things wide open for Busch, the top-100 prospect they acquired in a trade with the Dodgers over the winter. Busch profiles a bit like a poor man’s Max Muncy, and if he comes anywhere near that ceiling, he could help transform this Chicago lineup. But he struggled mightily in his cup of coffee with L.A. last year.

Cincinnati Reds: Noelvi Marte, 3B

Under-the-radar choice: Frankie Montas, RHP

Much ink has already been spilled about the Reds’ infield logjam, but for good reason — this team is ready to compete for a division title, and it’s not often you get a team with simply too many deserving options. We know Jeimer Candelario, Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain will play significant roles. After that, though, things are very much up in the air. If Marte can hone his approach at the plate and build on his strong debut last year (120 OPS+ in 114 ABs), his ceiling could be higher than anyone not named DLC.

Of course, that’s not the only logjam Cincy has to sort through this spring. There are also an abundance of rotation options, and while they’re not quite as compelling, they could be even more important. It wasn’t so long ago that Montas looked like one of the better young starters in the game. The trade to the Yankees and subsequent shoulder issues derailed that, but he’s now healthy and still just 30 years old. If he gets back to his Oakland form, he could be a real difference-maker.

Milwaukee Brewers: Jackson Chourio, OF

Under-the-radar choice: Sal Frelick, OF

Chourio is one of the most dynamic young talents in the sport, so much so that the Brewers handed him a long-term extension and have cleared the way for him to win the center field job in camp despite the fact that he won’t even turn 20 until March. His power/speed combination is certainly worth the hype, though, and he has a real chance to become this year’s Corbin Carroll if he hits the ground running. But he’s not the only exciting outfield prospect in Milwaukee: Frelick is a top-100 guy in his own right, and he appeared to be settling into the Majors toward the end of last season. He’s got the ability to play just about every outfield spot, with speed to burn and a little more pop than you’d expect. Don’t be surprised if he wins the right field job and never looks back.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Oneil Cruz, SS

Under-the-radar choice: Henry Davis, C/OF

Before there was Elly De La Cruz, there was Oneil Cruz, a mammoth 6’7 shortstop posting exit velocities and sprint speeds that nearly broke Statcast. 2023 was supposed to be his breakout season, but a broken leg scuttled those plans. He’s back healthy for spring training, and ready to remind everyone of just how dynamic a talent he is — he already appeared to be showing more patience and refining his plate approach when he got hurt last year, and if those gains hold, the ceiling is the roof. Beyond watching Cruz fly around the bases, it’ll be a year of seeing which ballyhooed prospects do and do not pan out in Pittsburgh. Davis was the No. 1 overall pick a couple of years ago, but his first taste of the Majors was bumpy, and he’ll have to prove he can hit enough to hold down a corner outfield spot if his future doesn’t lie behind the dish.

St. Louis Cardinals: Jordan Walker, OF

Under-the-radar choice: Nolan Gorman, 2B/DH

Walker won a job of camp in 2023, seemingly heralding his arrival as the Next Big Thing ... only for him to get sent back down to Triple-A after a few weeks. The five-tool outfielder didn’t achieve the anticipated liftoff last year, but he was better than the controversy around him made it seem, and he seems locked into an everyday job for the Cardinals in 2024. All the physical tools are still there, and Walker showed better ability to drive the ball in the air as the season progressed. He’s still way too young and way too talented to write off.

(Want a totally off-the-wall prediction? Nolan Gorman could lead the NL in home runs, after slugging 27 in just 119 games last year. His Statcast page is full of red, and if the 23-year-old cuts his K rate at all, he could be an out-of-nowhere All-Star.)