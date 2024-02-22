One key player on each team to watch during spring training: NL East

Well everyone, we finally made it: Spring training has arrived, and in a matter of days we’ll have real, actual baseball games to talk about. Sure, there’s still a good amount of Hot Stove business to be wrapped up, but it’s time to get our first look at how all 30 teams are shaping up ahead of the 2024 season. With that in mind, we’ll be going division-by-division to give you one key player to watch on every roster — continuing with the NL East.

Most important players to watch during spring training: NL East

Atlanta Braves: Chris Sale, LHP

Under-the-radar choice: Bryce Elder, RHP

I’m also curious to see if the Braves’ secret sauce can finally unlock Jarred Kelenic, but even if it can’t, we know this team is going to score approximately a gazillion runs. The pitching is a far more open question, especially considering the injury concerns present with guys like Sale, Max Fried and ageless wonder Charlie Morton. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Sale approximate his old self — heck, it’s been a while since we’ve seen him throw more than 100 innings in a season — but the lefty was showing signs of dominance in 2023 before a shoulder injury sent things sideways. He’s still got the goods to be a very good starting pitcher, even if he’s not the destroyer of worlds he was in his prime, and if Atlanta gets that guy — and gets him to the playoffs healthy — then look out. Also of interest is the development of Elder, who enters his second MLB season after a roller-coaster rookie year in which he defied his batted-ball metrics until coming apart a bit down the stretch.

Miami Marlins: Jazz Chisholm Jr., OF

Under-the-radar choice: Trevor Rogers, LHP

There’s no doubting Chisholm’s talent — he was approaching a 40-40 pace last season despite battling a toe injury that eventually required surgery — but there’s a lot of doubt around his ability to stay on the field for an entire season. If this year is finally the year, it could make a ton of difference for a Marlins team short on impact offensive talent. If it’s not, we’re going to have some uncomfortable conversations next winter with just two years to go until he hits free agency.

Rogers missed most of last season with an arm injury, short-circuiting what was shaping up to be a return to his All-Star form from 2021. With Sandy Alcantara out for the year after undergoing Tommy John, Miami will need Rogers to look like that guy once again if it has designs on another surprise Wild Card berth. If he comes out this spring sitting 94/95 again, that’s a major development.

New York Mets: Brett Baty, 3B

Under-the-radar choice: Sean Manaea, LHP

Even before Kodai Senga’s shoulder injury, David Stearns had made perfectly clear that he views this season as an evaluation period — a time to sit back and see what he has (and what’s worth keeping) in his first year at the helm before gearing up for contention in 2025 and beyond. That puts pressure on just about all of New York’s young talent, but especially Baty, whose prospect shine has worn just about all the way off after another dismal season at the plate in 2023. Ronny Mauricio’s knee injury means that he’ll get all the third-base opportunities he can handle, especially if he puts together a strong spring, and he’s still just 24; if he’s going to turn his career around, this is the year to do it, but he’ll need to hit the ball in the air a whole lot more often.

Speaking of Senga: Manaea was an intriguing name to watch even before the Japanese ace went down, but now he’s downright crucial if New York wants to have any hope of being respectable this season. The lefty showed new life on his fastball and a much higher K rate in a swingman role with the Giants last season, and if he gain hold those gains as a starter with the Mets, Stearns could have something — even if it’s just an asset to flip at the trade deadline.

Philadelphia Phillies: Johan Rojas, OF

Under-the-radar choice: Cristopher Sanchez, LHP

Philly’s roster feels pretty much accounted for, give or take another step toward the long-awaited Alec Bohm breakout. If there’s a question in this lineup, however, it’s this: Is Rojas ready for primetime? The team certainly thinks so, having all but cleared the deck for him to be their everyday center fielder. And there’s no question that his defense is up for the task. The Phils don’t need him to be a star at the plate — they have plenty of other big bats for that — but he’ll need to show that last year’s cameo (.772 OPS) was no fluke, and that he can at least hit enough to let his glove shine.

There was much consternation among Philly fans regarding the team’s lack of interest in adding another starter beyond re-signing Aaron Nola, but the team’s financial situation — and the white-hot pitching market this winter — always made that a tough proposition. And besides, if Sanchez comes out and pitches like the guy we saw for long stretches of last season, those complaints are going to look awfully quaint in a hurry. The lefty has an absolute bowling-ball of a sinker, one he uses to produce among the highest ground-ball rates in the league, and his changeup looks like a legitimate weapon as well. I think there’s a No. 3/4 starter in here, and that would be huge for Philly’s NL East hopes.

Washington Nationals: Dylan Crews, OF

Under-the-radar choice: Victor Robles, OF

The Nationals’ rebuild finally started to bear some fruit — namely, CJ Abrams — last season, and more help is on the way in 2024. The big name: Crews, the team’s top pick in the 2023 draft after a monster career at LSU. He absolutely blitzed his two weeks in A ball, and while winning a big-league job this spring feels aggressive, he can start knocking down the door with a strong showing in camp. Robles was once a top outfield prospect himself, now a wizened veteran at age 27. He appeared to be on the way to something of a breakout season before getting hurt last year, and he’s retained the athleticism that made him such a tantalizing young player. Washington’s outfield remains there for the taking outside of Lane Thomas, and Robles will have every chance to prove himself during his walk year. All he has to do is approach average on offense for his defense to shine.