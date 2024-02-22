What does the Mets’ rotation look like after Kodai Senga injury?

The New York Mets got to enjoy precisely one week of spring optimism before the bad news began: According to team president David Stearns, pitcher Kodai Senga — the team’s new ace post-Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer and one of the lone bright spots from a bitterly disappointing 2023 season — has been diagnosed with a mild strain of the anterior capsule of his throwing shoulder. Per Stearns, Senga will be shut down until his symptoms subside, a delay in his ramp-up that will likely force him to start the season on the injured list.

It’s obviously a huge blow for the Mets, who built their 2024 rotation around the idea of Senga at the top. After missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Stearns largely pivoted to short-term, buy-low additions — moves that seemed smart at the time but left the team with a ton of question marks should anything happen to the Japanese ace. Alas, that worst-case scenario has come to pass, and now New York is left to try and patch things together until he returns. Here’s where things currently stand.

Mets projected rotation after Kodai Senga injury

1. Jose Quintana

2. Luis Severino

3. Sean Manaea

4. Adrian Houser

5. Tylor Megill

6. David Peterson

7. Joey Lucchesi

8. Jose Butto

That is ... well, it’s not what you want. With Senga at the top, you could talk yourself into New York’s rotation surprising some people — Severino still has upside despite his disastrous 2023 season, Manaea made some intriguing strides with the Giants last year and Houser is the sort of perfectly cromulent sinker-baller every team would like at the back of its starting staff. Without Senga, however, every one of those guys gets bumped up a spot in the pecking order, roles for which they’re not particularly suited.

The main thing this group is missing is ceiling. Sure, it’s always possible that Severino winds back the clock to his days as an ace with the Yankees, but those days seem pretty far in the rearview at this point, and he comes with serious health questions of his own. After that, it’s hard to see where a breakout might come from — Quintana and Houser are much more floor than ceiling, and it feels like even the best-case scenarios for guys like Megill and Peterson are fourth/fifth starter types. Even if all of New York’s offseason bets break right, there will still be an ace-shaped hole at the top. Zooming out, Stearns never really had eyes on contending this season, content to pick up some lottery tickets and spend the year seeing what he had ahead of 2025. But there are still 162 baseball games to be played over that span, and they figure to be pretty rough without Senga around.