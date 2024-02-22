Kodai Senga diagnosed with shoulder strain, expected to begin season on IL

The hits just keep on coming for the New York Mets. The team came to spring training looking to turn the page from a bitterly disappointing 2023 season ... only to lose one of the few silver linings from that season, righty Kodai Senga, for the foreseeable future. A day after shutting Senga down with what was first deemed “shoulder fatigue,” Mets president David Stearns told reporters on Thursday that his ace had suffered a mild strain of the posterior capsule of his throwing shoulder. He’ll be shut down until symptoms subside, a delay that will likely force him to open the regular season on the injured list.

The fact that Senga described the sensation as fatigue rather than pain — and that Stearns and the Mets’ doctors deemed the strain mild — is undoubtedly good news here, if you’re looking for such things. Still, this is a huge blow, both for New York’s chances of fielding a competitive team in 2024 and also, more broadly, for the morale of the franchise and its fans. While just about every other pitcher struggled with injuries or ineffectiveness last year, Senga emerged as the rock of the team’s rotation, posting a 2.98 ERA with 202 strikeouts across 166.1 innings over 29 starts. He looked like every bit the dynamic arm the team hoped it was getting when it signed him out of Japan, and his ghost fork — the nickname given to his wipeout splitter — became a sensation that opposing batters couldn’t figure out (.110 BA against, 59.5% whiff rate).

With Stearns now at the helm, New York appeared to be viewing the 2024 season as a period of evaluation, seeing what they had and who they should keep around with an eye on contending again in 2025 and beyond. The Mets made a run at fellow Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but once they missed on him, Stearns pivoted to smart, buy-low deals on guys like Luis Severino and Sean Manaea (in addition to swinging a trade for Brewers righty Adrian Houser). All of those moves looked a lot better with Senga anchoring things at the top of the pitching staff; without his upside, New York suddenly finds itself scrambling for innings with Opening Day a few weeks away.

While several notable options remain on the market, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that this news isn’t likely to convince Stearns to change course and go after a major addition. If the team thought it wise to meet, say, Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery at their current demands, they would’ve done so already. It doesn’t make sense to act out of desperation in a season that wasn’t designed to really go anywhere anyway.

It’s possible that this injury proves to be a relatively minor speed bump in Senga’s season — it’s still late February, and he could be shut down for three or four weeks and still have time to ramp back up and only miss the year’s first month or so. You’d be hard-pressed to argue that there was a more important players for the Mets’ fortunes this season, though, and given the team’s track record with the health of its big-name pitchers — under different regimes, but still — you’ll forgive New Yorkers for feeling like the sky is falling once again.