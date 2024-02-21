One key player on each team to watch during spring training: AL Central

Well everyone, we finally made it: Spring training has arrived, and in a matter of days we’ll have real, actual baseball games to talk about. Sure, there’s still a good amount of Hot Stove business to be wrapped up, but it’s time to get our first look at how all 30 teams are shaping up ahead of the 2024 season. With that in mind, we’ll be going division-by-division to give you one key player to watch on every roster — continuing with the AL Central.

Most important players to watch during spring training: AL Central

Chicago White Sox: Dylan Cease, RHP

Under-the-radar choice: Garrett Crochet, LHP

How long will the White Sox continue to hold off on trading their ace — who, with two years of team control remaining, doesn’t figure to be part of the next contending team on the South Side and is their most valuable asset? I still think that new GM Chris Getz would like to get a deal done by Opening Day, because if he doesn’t, he introduces a host of risks. Namely, will we get the ace-like Cease of 2022, or the pitcher who couldn’t find the plate for long stretches of 2023? Cease has a chance to dramatically up his value if he comes out hot to start this season.

Otherwise, there’s not much to write home about here, but Crochet’s attempt to stick as a big-league starter bears monitoring — the lefty has long had an electric left arm, but injuries and wildness have short-circuited his career thus far. If he can make it work, the ceiling is the roof.

Cleveland Guardians: Kyle Manzardo, 1B

Under-the-radar choice: Estevan Florial, OF

Despite everything — especially its own cheapness — Cleveland remains a respectable offense away from real contention in a middling division. Whether they clear that bar or not will depend in large part on Manzardo, the centerpiece of the return in the Aaron Civale trade with the Rays last summer. Manzardo is among the more polished hitters in the Minors, and he could win a starting job with a strong camp; the Guardians had better hope he does, because it’s unclear how else this team is going to add some oomph behind Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor.

The team’s outfield also remains totally wide-open aside from Steven Kwan. A former top prospect for the Yankees, Florial was at one time ticketed for five-tool greatness. Swing-and-miss issues — and some poor health luck — scuttled those plans, but he’s still young and athletic enough at age 26 to retain some of that big-time potential. It’s a long shot, but if his approach at the plate ever clicks, look out.

Detroit Tigers: Colt Keith, INF

Under-the-radar choice: Justyn-Henry Malloy, 3B/OF

Don’t look now, but the Tigers might finally be ready to pull themselves out of their seemingly interminable rebuild. Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson could both be on the verge of big-time breakouts, but they’ll need help, and Keith is the most likely candidate — the team’s top offensive prospect has been so impressive over the past year or two that Detroit handed him a new six-year contract that virtually guarantees him a spot on the Opening Day roster. The only question now becomes: How quickly will Keith be ready to handle big-league pitching? Detroit’s infield remains wide open, and Keith will have every chance to hold down a job at second or third base. If he can’t, though, or if fellow top prospect Jace Jung (Josh’s younger brother) isn’t quite ready for his own MLB debut, look for Malloy — who enjoyed a solid season at Triple-A — to try and stake his claim. If some combination of the names above can form a respectable infield in 2024, this team could have everything it needs to at least get back over .500.

Kansas City Royals: Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B

Under-the-radar choice: Nelson Velazquez, OF

Speaking of interminable rebuilds: The Royals finally spent some real money this offseason, acquiring pitchers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha and handing the bag to franchise cornerstone Bobby Witt Jr. The time to start finally showing some signs of life is here, and one of the most important players in that project is Pasquantino. The big first baseman had his 2023 season cut short due to a shoulder injury, but when he’s healthy he pairs 25-30-homer power with a solid approach at the plate. If K.C. is going to make noise this season, they need Pasquantino to show that he’s fully recovered and ready to rock.

(If you’re looking for a deep sleeper in fantasy leagues, take a look at Velazquez, who flashed big-time pop coming up with the Cubs and slugged .579 in 40 games after being traded to the Royals last year. There might not be a full-time role for him, but there’s a strong whiff of Jorge Soler here.)

Minnesota Twins: Byron Buxton, OF

Under-the-radar choice: Chris Paddack, RHP

That “OF” designation is a big one: That’s right, after a year of full-time DH duties (and another year cut short due to knee trouble), Buxton is back roaming center field for the Twins. The plan is to play him there more or less full-time, and both Buxton and the Twins sound confident that his body is up to the challenge. When he’s right, Buxton has as much pop in his bat as anyone, and a healthy Buxton in center gives this Minnesota lineup an entirely different feel — and a much higher ceiling. They’ll need that, because this rotation figures to take something of a step back after losing Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda without making any major additions. Paddack will start this spring with a rotation spot in reach, but he’s thrown just 27.1 innings over the last two seasons, and he’ll have to show he can be healthy and effective with a full workload. It’s worth noting that he looked like a budding star as a rookie with the Padres once upon a time.