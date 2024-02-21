Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow expected to start for Dodgers in Seoul Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are just a month away from kicking off Major League Baseball’s regular season, set to take on the San Diego Padres in a special two-game series in Seoul, South Korea on March 20-21. And while things can certainly change between now and then, the team is planning on giving fans an immediate look at two of the crown jewels of their billion-dollar offseason: Per manager Dave Roberts, righties Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow are a “safe bet” to start those games as things currently stand.

Roberts did caution that things are subject to change, pending each player’s health and individual ramp-up routine — routines that have been bumped ahead a week to account for the early start to the regular season.

“This is a unique ramp-up for everyone,” Roberts told ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez Tuesday during the Cactus League’s media availability day. “It’s two games that matter, but it’s just two games. So the entirety of the season and making sure these guys are ready to take down starts — that’s most important.”

That’s especially important for a Dodgers team juggling plenty of health concerns in its star-studded rotation. Yamamoto, of course, is set to make his MLB debut after signing a 12-year, $325 million deal over the offseason — the largest ever given to a pitcher. His resume in Japan — three straight MVP and Eiji Sawamura (NPB’s equivalent of the Cy Young) Awards, plus a star turn during last year’s World Baseball Classic — at just 25 years old is certainly worth all that fuss, but he also has a bit of an adjustment period ahead of him, both to Major League competition and an every-five-days pitching schedule. (Pitchers in Japan generally operate on an every-sixth-day routine.)

Glasnow is no stranger to the Majors, having made 88 starts over the course of his time with the Rays. His next start, however, will mark his first as a Dodger after Los Angeles acquired him — then promptly signed him to a five-year, $136 million extension — this winter. With a high-90s heater and wipeout breaking stuff, there’s no ceiling on Glasnow’s talent. Last year’s 120 innings pitched were a career high, however, and L.A. will certainly be cautious with him as they keep an eye on making sure he gets to October healthy.

Health is the big question for a Dodgers rotation that’s undergone a major overhaul over the last few months. With Shohei Ohtani relegated to DH duties for 2024, Yamamoto and Glasnow are the clear headliners, followed by promising second-year righty Bobby Miller, veteran lefty James Paxton and prospects like Emmet Sheehan and Gavin Stone. That group is long on talent but also question marks, given Glasnow and Paxton’s injury histories and the relative inexperience of Miller, Sheehan and the other homegrown guys.

As for the Dodgers’ other biggest offseason addition, Ohtani remains on track to also make his team debut in Seoul, though he’s yet to be cleared to appear in spring training games as he recovers from elbow surgery.