Rafael Devers calls out Red Sox after quiet offseason: ‘Everybody knows what we need’

Just about as soon as the book was closed on the Boston Red Sox’ last-place finish in 2023 — their third in the last four seasons — leadership vowed that things would be different. Out went former lead exec Chaim Bloom, in came Craig Breslow. Chairman Tom Werner pledged to an increasingly disgruntled fan base that the club would operate at “full throttle” over the offseason.

Instead, the Red Sox have largely spun their wheels, swapping Lucas Giolito for Chris Sale, Tyler O’Neill for Alex Verdugo and trimming approximately $10 million from the payroll compared with last season’s Opening Day number. Granted, front-office change always comes with a learning curve, as new people implement knew processes and get to know the lay of the land. Still, it left the distinct sense of a team spinning its wheels — and it’s not just the fans who’ve noticed, either.

On Tuesday morning, third baseman Rafael Devers — the team’s best and longest-tenured player and its biggest stars — made his feelings about the team’s offseason crystal clear, coming about as close to calling out ownership and the front office as a player can without saying the words outright.

“Everybody knows what we need. You know what we need and they know what we need. It’s just some things I can’t say. I’m not allowed,” Devers said through an interpreter, adding that he’s met with the front office about bringing in more help. “Everybody that knows our organization, that knows the game, knows what we need.”

Devers tried to avoid being too harsh, but it’s clear who he thinks the blame lies with.

“They need to make an adjustment to help us players be in a better position to win,” Devers added (via MassLive.com). “Everybody in this organization wants to win. We, as players, want to win. I think they need to make adjustments to help us win. I’m not saying the team is not OK right now but they need to be conscious of what are the weaknesses and what we need right now.”

And Devers isn’t the only one. Over the weekend, closer Kenley Jansen also expressed his frustration during an appearance on WEEI’s Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast:

“I definitely feel frustrated. I came here for two years where Year 1 we were going to compete but by Year 2 they were really going to go after it. I get it, there have been a lot of changes in this organization. They have a different vision now. I get it. It’s part of business ... I would rather not (ask about the reason for the change in organizational direction), to be honest with you. Now I’m in camp and just try and focus to have a great season. Whatever happens, happens at this point.”

And this past weekend, team president Sam Kennedy revealed that franchise icon Dustin Pedroia had recently reached out to team executives to tell them to take advantage of a slow-moving free-agent market, per NBC Sports Boston. “He was very clear about his feelings,” Kennedy said about Pedroia’s call with the brass.

It’s hard not to agree with the angry mob on this one. Boston has a solid foundation of talent to build upon, and there’s no reason that owner John Henry and Co. should be hurting for money. Yet, despite entering the offseason with a glaring need in the starting rotation, the Sox have only managed to replace one iffy erstwhile ace with another — and don’t appear to be at all interested in swooping in to sign either Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery.

Which, naturally, has raised questions about how committed Henry is to keeping his team competitive, especially given his increasingly crowded ownership portfolio. Since winning the 2018 World Series, the Red Sox have slowly whittled away at their payroll, from $240 million for competitive balance tax (i.e. luxury tax) purposes in 2018 to a projected $195 million in 2024 — well south of the $237 million CBT threshold for this season. The Red Sox could make a major splash like, say, Montgomery and still not get into the luxury tax. It would be one thing if this were simply where the team was in its competitive cycle, a period of belt-tightening to set up the next run of sustained success. But Boston’s window should be open, and likely would be with some more targeted aggression.

Good on Devers and Jansen (and Pedroia). Too many teams and ownership groups do not prioritize putting the best possible team on the field, and what has happened with the Red Sox is especially egregious. That franchise should never be middle of the pack in payroll. Ownership’s commitment to winning should be questioned, and now their own players are questioning it loudly and publicly.